This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After missing out on the play-offs last season, Derby County will be looking to recruit strongly this summer.

One name that the club have been linked with in recent weeks is Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May.

According to GloucestershireLive, Derby County are among a host of clubs chasing the 29-year-old's signature this summer.

The same report reveals the club face competition, though, with Charlton Athletic being one of the club's League One rivals also chasing the forward.

It is perhaps no surprise to see interest in May after a fine 2022/23 campaign in which he scored 20 league goals in 39 appearances.

Would Alfie May be a good signing for Derby?

With the above transfer links in mind, we asked FLW's Derby County fan pundit Shaun Woodward for his thoughts on the links with May.

"Alfie May - he's proved at Cheltenham for a couple of years now that he's the real deal at this level," Shaun told FLW.

"He may not be someone that you think is going to set the world alight in terms of exciting the fans, but, his stats don't lie at Cheltenham."

Adding to his previous comments, Shaun explained that May could be the sort of player Derby need after losing David McGoldrick this summer.

"20 plus goals a season, which is what we need now that McGoldrick is gone," Shaun continued.

"He might not be someone for when we get promoted - I might be wrong, hopefully, but he is definitely someone that I think the fans can get behind.

"I'd be more than happy to see him here, even if it is just for one or two years to potentially get us out of this league, which we desperately need to do."

How long is left on Alfie May's Cheltenham Town contract?

As you might expect in League One, where one and two-year deals are often the norm, Alfie May does not have a great deal of time left on his contract at Cheltenham Town.

The 29-year-old is contracted to the club until 2024, as per Transfermarkt.

Latest Alfie May transfer news

If Derby County do want to bring Alfie May to Pride Park this summer, they may have to act quickly to do so.

Six days ago, it was reported that Charlton Athletic had agreed a fee for the 29-year-old by journalist Jon Palmer.

Palmer did state, though, that other clubs remained in the race despite this development, so Derby are not necessarily out of it just yet.

Gillingham are also hot in pursuit - though they're reportedly yet to meet Cheltenham's valuation.