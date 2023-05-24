Dean Holden will want to strengthen his Charlton Athletic squad this summer as he looks to challenge higher up the League One table next term.

Holden kept the Addicks well clear of relegation and led them to a 10th-place finish but breaking into the top six has to be the target for 2023/24 - his first full season in charge.

Charlton Athletic summer plans

He'll need money to spend if he is to do that but the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the ownership - with rumours about a potential takeover continuing to swirl - could prove an obstacle.

As well as bringing in new signings, Holden may be keen to move on some of the Charlton players that are not part of his plans moving forward and doing so could flesh out his transfer budget.

Potential Charlton Athletic summer exits

Football League World's Charlton fan pundit Ben Fleming has picked out four players that the South London club could sell this summer.

The first is goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott, who only arrived at The Valley last summer but has fallen behind Ashley Maynard-Brewer in the pecking order.

He said: "There are a few players that could be sold, a few that are in difficult situations. I think their position at the club needs clarifying.

"To start with Wollacott. I wouldn't like to see him sold but something tells me he won't want to sit on the bench so if Holden's going to push forward with Maynard-Brewer as the main keeper than Wollacott might want to go."

Fleming also highlighted Diallang Jaiyesimi, Charlie Kirk, and Sam Lavelle, who were all sent out on loan at points last season.

He explained: "Then it's going to be a lot of the players we loaned out that have struggled to make an impact on the club. Jaiyesimi, Kirk, and Lavelle. I do think there is a good player in Kirk but I haven't really seen those sort of glimpses from Jaiyesimi or Lavelle, if I'm being totally honest.

"Those are players that I'm sure Holden will sit down with, if he hasn't done already, and figure out whether he wants them to come to pre-season or how they view their future with the club. Those are three players that might be on pretty decent wages and a couple of them we paid money for so if Holden doesn't trust them or see them in his future plans then it's probably worth us looking to shift them for some sort of fee rather than just keeping sending them out on loan until their contracts expire.

"Those are three that may get sold. I wouldn't be particularly fussed if Jaiyesimi or Lavelle went, I don't think either of them have done a whole lot to convince me that they're League One level, certainly top six League One.

"Kirk, I've seen flashes from him but it's been nothing more than that. He hardly set the world alight at Burton as far as I can tell so he might be someone that makes way as well."