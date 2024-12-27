Sheffield United are one of the Steel City's two famous clubs, and have a fierce rivalry with neighbouring Sheffield Wednesday, and it is the Blades who currently hold the bragging rights following November's 1-0 victory over the Owls.

The Bramall Lane side, who have constantly bounced between the Premier League and Championship in recent years, boast a sizeable and loyal fanbase.

Here, Football League World takes a look at four of the club's most famous supporters:

Mark Labbett

Mark Labbett is perhaps better known as 'The Beast', which is the title he has been given as one of the 'chasers' on ITV's famous game show The Chase.

He has appeared on the show since 2009, while between 2013 and 2015, he also appeared on the American Version of the programme as a sole 'chaser'.

But more locally in Sheffield, he is known to be a big Blades supporter, and was pictured above taking in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United last January.

Labbett follows the South Yorkshire club despite the fact he was born in Tiverton, Devon, and he also supports Australian Football League side Western Bulldogs.

Joe Root

Joe Root is one of both Yorkshire and England's best ever batters, who has scored over 12,000 runs for his country in test cricket, and was also a big part of the nation's 2019 Cricket World Cup success.

The part-time spin bowler recently came third in the BBC's 2024 Sports Personality of the Year contest, finishing behind only teenage darting sensation Luke Littler, and 800m Olympic gold medalist Keely Hodgkinson.

Alongside his illustrious cricketing exploits, Root is a massive Blades fan, and was spotted celebrating the club's Steel City Derby triumph alongside boss Chris Wilder.

Paul Heaton

Another famous Blades supporter is musician Paul Heaton, who was the lead singer and main lyricist of the Housemartins, who were responsible for the UK number-one single "Caravan of Love" in 1986.

Heaton went on to form The Beautiful South in 1988, who subsequently released two top-10 singles, "Song for Whoever" and "You Keep it All In", while "A Little Time" reached number one in the UK charts in 1990.

He started supporting the Blades due to the fact that his family moved from Bromborough, Cheshire to Sheffield when he was four years old, while his brothers are said to have elected to support Wednesday instead.

Jessica Ennis-Hill

Jessica Ennis-Hill is a Team GB Olympic legend, who won a Heptathlon gold medal in London 2012, which arrived on 'Super Saturday', a remarkable night which also witnessed Greg Rutherford claim gold in the long jump, and the iconic Mo Farah crowned 10,000m champion.

In 2016, she won a silver medal in the Olympic Heptathlon, as Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam won the gold medal, and would later form a great sporting rivalry with Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

Ennis-Hill may be a global superstar for her Olympic medals, but back in Sheffield, she is also known for being a Blades supporter, while her London 2012 achievement was honoured by a commemorative golden postbox in her home city, and one of the stands at Bramall Lane was formerly renamed the Jessica Ennis Stand.