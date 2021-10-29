Familiar fate predicted for Millwall when they face Huddersfield Town

Millwall will draw for the seventh time in the Championship this season when they take on Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, Sky Sports EFL expert David Prutton has predicted.

The Lions finished the 2020/21 campaign with 17 draws – the most of any side in the division – but are on course to beat that tally this term.

Gary Rowett’s side have been in impressive form of late, however, winning four of their last five to climb to 10th – only outside the play-offs on goal difference.

Their 2-1 win against fellow top-six chasers Stoke City last weekend was perhaps the most impressive of the lot and will leave them high in confidence for the trip to Yorkshire tomorrow.

Huddersfield are level on points with their opponents on Saturday but sit two places above them in the table and will be keen to get back to winning ways after their recent comprehensive 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth.

A win would likely see either side catapult themselves into the play-off places but, on the Sky Sports website, Prutton has predicted the game will end as a 1-1 draw.

The Verdict

Being unable to find the killer blow in games is an issue that has plagued Millwall over the past 18 months but in recent weeks they’ve found a way to get past that, allowing them to fly up the table.

Even so, it’s hard to argue with Prutton here as in the Terriers they look to be facing a team that is at a similar level right now.

It looks set to be a game that could be separated by a mistake or a moment of magic from either side but it would be no surprise to see it end with honours even.

Travelling away from home to a play-off rival, you’d have to think that’s a result Rowett would be satisfied with.