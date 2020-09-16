Familiar face rules himself out of Bolton return

Former Bolton Wanderers striker Adam Le Fondre has ruled himself out of a return to the North West club this summer.

The Trotters have been very busy in the transfer market as they look to build a squad that can get them promoted back to League One at the first time of asking.

Bolton have signed 18 players already during the current window but manager Ian Evatt revealed recently that they were “quite far down the line” with another one.

The identity of that potential new addition remains unclear but with fans searching for who it could be on social media, Le Fondre has taken to Twitter to rule himself out of the running.

Sorry not me 😬 https://t.co/74hxGVgPij — Adam Le Fondre (@A1F1E9) September 16, 2020

The 33-year-old has thrived in the A-League over the past few years, scoring 45 times in 67 appearances for Sydney FC.

He joined the Australian club ahead of the 2018/19 season after the end of his second spell with the Trotters.

In all, Le Fondre scored 21 times for Bolton, who perhaps didn’t get see the best of him during his many years in the EFL.

6 of these Bolton Wanderers facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 The official capacity of the University of Bolton Stadium is 28,723 True False

The Verdict

It appears the striker won’t be returning to Bolton for a third spell at the club this summer.

The 33-year-old has been fantastic in Australia in recent years but with the likes of Eoin Doyle, Nathan Delfouneso, and Shaun Miller at the club, it’s easy to make the argument that they don’t need him.

The identity of the potential next Bolton summer signing remains a mystery but we know that it won’t be Le Fondre.

It’ll be interesting to see whether there is an announcement over the next few days.