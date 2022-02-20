Familiar face returns to Reading FC

Reading have appointed their former striker Noel Hunt as the new under-23’s boss.

Hunt is a firm fans’ favourite during his playing career in Reading having played a vital part in helping the club win promotion to the Premier League in 2011-12.

Reading lured Hunt to the club in 2008, joining from Dundee United and kicked on from there. He joined his older brother, Stephen, who was already a Reading player at the time and contributed to some memorable moments in a Reading shirt.

Hunt retired from playing in 2018 and began his coaching career with Swindon before taking the role with the Royals.

Academy Director Michael Gilkes told club media of his delight at the appointment, saying: “Noel was a great player for this club, possessing all the attributes we want to instil in our young players within the Academy.

“He is an exemplary role model for our aspiring youngsters, a coach of the highest calibre and, put simply, a fantastic character to welcome back to our club.”

The Verdict

It’s a good appointment at a good time for the club. Hunt being appointed as under-23’s boss will surely lift the spirits of supporters after a rough couple of months on the pitch.

It also shows signs of getting organised off the pitch, something many Reading fans have been critical of when it comes to the current regime.

Should thinks not work out for current Interim boss Paul Ince, Hunt could be fast tracked to first team duties sooner rather than later.