Familiar face returns to Charlton Athletic

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Rob Elliot is training with League One outfit Charlton, according to South London Press.

The 34-year-0ld shotstopper was released by Newcastle following the expiration of his contract at St James’ Park at the end of last season.

Elliot made more than 50 appearances for the Magpies, although he hasn’t featured during the previous two seasons since falling behind both Karl Darlow and Martin Dubravka in the pecking order – with his final outing coming against Manchester City back in December 2017.

And having not found a new club since leaving the North East, Elliot is back with the Addicks, more than eight years after he left The Valley to join Newcastle at the end of the 2011-12 season.

However, the South London Press believe that Elliot is just looking to maintain his fitness with Lee Bowyer’s side, and isn’t likely to re-join Charlton.

The Verdict

This is a great gesture from Charlton to allow Elliot to return to the club that he made him name at.

However, the report suggests that there’s nothing in this in regards to a potential transfer on the cards.

Bowyer is well-covered in the goalkeeper area – with Ben Amos enjoying an impressive campaign after reclaiming the number one spot following the summer departure of Dillon Phillips to Cardiff, whilst young Australian Ashley Maynard-Brewer is providing good back-up for Amos.