Familiar face makes Sheffield Wednesday management claim

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carson Palmer has predicted Owls caretaker boss Neil Thompson will remain in charge until the end of the season.

Tony Pulis was sacked in late December and his permanent replacement is yet to be appointed, with Thompson taking interim charge.

With the 57-year-old at the helm, Wednesday have won three of their five games with their only defeats coming against Everton in the FA Cup and against Coventry City last night.

Speaking to Football Fan Cast ahead of the defeat to the Sky Blues, Palmer predicted that Thompson will remain in charge at Hillsborough until the end of the season.

He said: “I think that is the likely outcome, that he will get it until the end of the season. That’s what I think.

“As big a job as Sheffield Wednesday is – and it is a big club and a fantastic club – I think because of the history now that Chansiri has shown, and managers speak [to each other], which top manager is going to take that job?”

There have been a string of names linked with the vacant Wednesday job, including former Wigan boss Paul Cook, ex-Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic, Doncaster Rovers’ Darren Moore, sacked Watford manager Vladimir Ivic, and ex-Bayern Munich man Thorsten Fink.

The Owls, who started the season with a six-point deduction, are currently second bottom and six points away from safety – though they do have a game in hand over the majority of sides above them in the table.

The Verdict

After last night’s performance, you’d question whether Palmer is correct here. It was very poor from Wednesday and a concerning one given it was against lower-half opposition.

The Owls are in a proper relegation scrap, it seems, and you feel a more experienced head may be needed to help them survive.

It seems Cook is not set to take charge, following recent reports, but it would not be a huge surprise if someone else was appointed soon.