Familiar face linked with potential £27m Birmingham City takeover bid

Former Watford owner Laurence Bassini is keen on buying Birmingham City for £27 million, according to a report from The Mirror.

Bassini spent a year as Hornets chairman but his tenure ended sourly, having been involved in an incident concerning the police and the club vault while also sending gloating messages to legendary manager Graham Taylor in 2013 after Watford’s play-off defeat.

The English businessman has since served a three-year ban handed to him by a Football League commision but is now keen to get back involved in the game.

Bassini is understood to have held talks with Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic, and Oldham Athletic in recent years but now has his eyes set on the St Andrew’s outfit.

The Mirror report that the 51-year-old wants to buy Birmingham from the current owners in a £27 million deal.

Chinese businessman Paul Suen has been the majority shareholder since 2016 but has drawn criticism for his lack of investment and management of the club, which saw the Blues handed a nine-point deduction in 2018/19, from former players and supporters.

The Verdict

Some Birmingham fans may feel a change in ownership is needed before significant progress can be made under Lee Bowyer, or any manager, but a Bassini takeover would seem a little out of the frying pan and into the fire.

His Watford departure will likely be a stern warning to the St Andrew’s faithful and it would be no surprise if this update is met with concern.

Bassini appears determined to get back into football, having spoken to a number of clubs in recent years, though he failed to provide proof of funds in an attempted Bolton takeover, which may suggest he doesn’t have the finances to back his actions up.

It’s going to be very interesting to see how this situation unfolds.