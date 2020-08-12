Familiar face hints at Bristol City return following Dean Holden appointment

Former Bristol City forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has hinted at a return to the club following the appointment of new head coach Dean Holden.

Holden was appointed earlier this week – more than a month after the Robins sacked manager Lee Johnson – having served as one of City’s assistant managers since 2016 and having stepped up as caretaker boss for the final few weeks of the 2019/20 campaign.

The South West club’s players returned for pre-season yesterday as they ramp up their preparations for another term in the Championship and it appears a familiar face is keen to rejoin the squad ahead of next season.

Emmanuel-Thomas left City after their promotion to the Championship in 2015 but has outlined his determination to return to Ashton Gate in recent weeks on Twitter.

When manager is announced #BCFC i want to try make a return home if it’s possible #BristolisRed pic.twitter.com/8bjjVQs1yi — JET ✈️ (@OfficialJET10) August 3, 2020

Following the appointment of Holden, the forward took to social media once again to hint that he was still hopeful of returning to the club.

Manager Announced 👀 lets see what we can do #BCFC — JET ✈️ (@OfficialJET10) August 11, 2020

The 29-year-old is a mercurial talent but produced the best football of his career with City – scoring 33 goals and providing 20 assists in two seasons with the club.

He joined QPR after leaving Ashton Gate before spells with MK Dons, Gillingham, and Thai side PTT Rayong.

Quiz: Are these 10 facts about Bristol City actually true?

1 of 10 Bristol City were founded in 1894 - True or false? True False

The Verdict

Emmanuel-Thomas made his intentions clear earlier this month and now he has dropped a further hint following the appointment of Holden.

The forward was sensational for the Robins during his two seasons with the club and was a key contributor during their double-winning season.

Whether the ship has sailed for him at City is unclear but it’s going to be interesting to track this one.

He was, without doubt, an entertainer and in that sense, you’d imagine many fans of the South West club would be keen to see him back in a red shirt.