Familiar face eager for West Brom transfer move in winter window

West Brom are eyeing a few signings in the winter window if they have the funds to do so – and one player keen to return to the Hawthorns is Okay Yokuslu, as reported by La Voz De Galicia in Spain.

The Baggies are eager to sign another forward option in January, with the side struggling to bag goals recently. Jordan Hugill hasn’t found the back of the net too regularly, while Karlan Grant and Callum Robinson are in a similar situation.

It means the forward line could be a priority for Valerien Ismael in the winter window – but, if one man gets his wishes, then the club could also be adding a midfielder to their ranks to boot.

That man is Okay Yokuslu, who has previously donned a West Brom shirt and looked sharp in England. He featured 16 times for the club in the Premier League and, although he looked bright at times, he couldn’t stop the side from being demoted back down to the Championship.

Even though the club are still in the second tier, Yokuslu is keen to link up with his former teammates again and help them to try and seal a promotion back into the top flight.

He’s since played his football in Spain for Celta Vigo but has never managed to establish himself as a regular in the starting eleven. The player had just six starts in the last campaign and, this season, he has zero.

It means the 27-year-old could be allowed to leave when the window opens – and the player is believed to be keen to return to the Hawthorns, as reported by La Voz De Galicia in Spain.

Although the player isn’t likely to be someone they have thought about currently, his desire for a return could perhaps tempt the club into a reunion with the Turkish man.

The Verdict

West Brom’s transfer priority is no doubt a forward but Yokuslu could be a shrewd signing if a deal can be done on either the cheap or a short-term basis.

The 28-year-old player is a strong tackler, is great at reading the play and breaking up opposition attacks and winning aerial duels to boot. The player could certainly boost the Baggies’ midfield and whilst it is not necessarily a position of want, he could be a shrewd signing.

Of course, the man himself would love a move but it ultimately comes down to whether or not Valerien Ismael wants one too. If the former Barnsley boss isn’t keen, then no deal will happen.

Ismael and Yokuslu could be a good match though and he can certainly add something extra to the side in the middle of the field. Perhaps a deal will fall mainly on whether there remains any interest and on how cheap a deal could be for the Baggies.