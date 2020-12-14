Famewo misses out: Lee Bowyer should field this Charlton Athletic XI v Bristol Rovers tomorrow

Charlton Athletic play host to Bristol Rovers tomorrow night in Sky Bet League One as they look to build on their 5-2 win over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday afternoon.

The Addicks certainly took their built-up frustrations from games against MK Dons and Shrewsbury out on the Dons as a second-half flurry of goals turned a 2-1 deficit into a comprehensive win.

Indeed, it’s a performance Lee Bowyer will want to build on against the Gas tomorrow evening in SE7 and we’ve been taking a look at the XI we think could take to the field for the clash…

Akin Famewo will remain absent with him set for a lay-off of about nine weeks and so it could be Jason Pearce and Darren Pratley once again at the heart of defence, with Chris Gunter and Ian Maatsen on either flank.

In midfield, Bowyer has a couple of options to go through which is a nice luxury for him for a change.

Ben Watson will likely start at the base but then we could see Jonny Williams from the first whistle after the difference he made against Wimbledon.

Both he and Jake Forster-Caskey have had minutes managed this season so far and so one for the other could be the change Bowyer makes.

Alex Gilbey and Marcus Maddison could well retain their places, meanwhile, as we wait and see how Andrew Shinnie recovers from a tight thigh problem picked up against MK Dons.

Up front, Conor Washington scored a lovely goal at the weekend so deserves to stay in the side and Chuks Aneke may well come in to replace Omar Bogle with him scoring the fourth on Saturday.