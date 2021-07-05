Famara Diedhiou’s situation with Bristol City becomes clearer

Unlike Nathan Baker, there will be no Bristol City return for striker Famara Diedhiou following his release from the club as there have been no talks to bring him back to Ashton Gate, according to journalist Gregor MacGregor, via BristolLive (1:28pm).

Nigel Pearson released a lot of his squad at the end of the season, but with Baker returning on a two-year deal last week it opened up the possibility of others that were cut loose coming back.

And one of those was Diedhiou, who was City’s record signing in 2017 when he arrived from French side Angers for £5.3 million.

The Senegal international hit double figures in the Championship for each of his first three seasons but only managed eight for the 2020-21 campaign and despite City’s best efforts to keep him, Diedhiou rejected new and after left on a free.

The 28-year-old is still a free agent and some fans have been hoping that there may still be a chance that he comes back to Ashton Gate.

But local reporter McGregor has quashed any chance of that happening – and he could even rock up at another Championship side.

“On Diedhiou, incidentally, there are no talks for him to return to Ashton Gate, if anyone is thinking that after Baker returned last week,” McGregor posted on the BristolLive blog.

“In fact, we believe that Fam is not too far from deciding on his next move, with offers from Turkey and the UK on the table.”

The Verdict

There were strong rumours that Middlesbrough wanted Diedhiou back in January and as of a couple of months ago, but his wage demands weren’t fitting to what Boro wanted to offer him.

Now he’s a free agent and with no income coming in, will those demands lower and bring Neil Warnock’s side back in the hunt? Time will tell, but if MacGregor says there is interest from the UK then that probably means that Championship clubs are in the race.

But there will be no reunion with Pearson and his former team-mates still at City – and there’s a strong possibility that he may come back to haunt the club next season although it wasn’t for the want of the Robins’ trying to keep him.