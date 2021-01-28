Famara Diedhiou’s agent makes transfer claim amid Middlesbrough and Pyramids interest

Famara Diedhiou’s agency have shut down reports that have linked Egyptian side Pyramids FC to the signature of the Senegal international.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the current season, with Bristol City offering him fresh terms but they have so far yet to be accepted.

City CEO Mark Ashton admitted last week that it would not be a blow for them to lose Diedhiou on a free transfer in the summer, with foreign clubs now being able to negotiate pre-contract terms with the player for a transfer next season.

Diedhiou, who cost City a club-record £5.3 million in 2017, has scored six times in the league for the club this season and has hit a good run of form, with four goals in his last five games.

And with the Senegalese striker coming into form, interest has unsurprisingly swirled, with Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas claiming that Pyramids – owned by an Emirati businessman – were lurking in regards to a transfer, with City valuing Diedhiou at £2 million with six months of his contract left.

It looked like a perfectly feasible rumour – but a Twitter account purporting to be Diedhiou’s representatives have seemingly denied that anything will be happening between the striker and the Egyptian side.

Considering Diedhiou follows the account, along with Bristol City reporter Gregor MacGregor, there’s no reason to doubt the legitimacy of it, so Robins fans can breath a sigh of relief for now as it may be a step closer to him signing a new deal.

The Verdict

Whilst it’s not as good as Diedhiou signing a new contract, this is a step in the right direction as it crosses out one rumoured move away for the six-goal forward.

The only other reported interest has been from Middlesbrough earlier in the window, but it doesn’t look like that will be followed up on this week.

And if Diedhiou remains at Ashton Gate beyond the close of the window, that puts City in pole position to get a new deal over the line – that in itself could be the club’s biggest deal of the whole season.