Famara Diedhiou to Swansea City: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Swansea City are said to be going head to head with Middlesbrough for the signing of Famara Diedhiou this summer, as per a recent report by Football Insider.

The Senegalese striker departed Bristol City at the beginning of this month as a free agent and is seemingly keen to stay in England.

Here, we weigh up how he would fit in at the Liberty Stadium if he made the move to South Wales.

Is it a good potential move?

Absolutely, Diedhiou’s achievements and qualities are there for all to see from his time at Ashton Gate and the main standout stat is the fact that he scored 51 goals in 169 games for the Robins.

Swansea are in need of a regular goal scorer after the departure of Andre Ayew this summer and Diedhiou would certainly fit the bill for the type of striker that Steve Cooper would be looking to bring in.

Would he start?

Given that he is now aged 28 and is largely proven in the Sky Bet Championship, I would expect the big target man to slot straight into the starting eleven up top for the Swans.

He would arguably form a brilliant partnership with Jamal Lowe up front and for that reason I think the club would look to stick with a front two for the majority of the 2021/22 campaign.

What does he offer?

His hold up play is pretty impeccable and most Championship defenders know about the threat that he poses in the air due to his height and all round heading ability.

He would provide the option for Swansea to go long as well, which means that Cooper will have a lot more versatility in setting out how his team attacks in tightly contested contests.

If the Swans can get him scoring regularly, Diedhiou could prove to be one of the signings of the summer.