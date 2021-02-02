Famara Diedhiou issues Bristol City message upon transfer window’s deadline

Bristol City striker, Famara Diedhiou, has remained at Ashton Gate.

Speculation has surrounded the powerful striker at this early stage of 2021, with Bristol City sweating over losing the 28-year-old during the course of the January transfer window.

That’s down to Diedhiou’s contract with the Robins running down into the summer, with Middlesbrough known admirers of the striker.

However, as the clock struck 11pm last night, Diedhiou was still a Bristol City player and on board with Dean Holden’s squad for the remainder of the season at least.

He took to Twitter to, simply, say:

Diedhiou has scored eight goals across all competitions this season for the Robins, with six of those coming in the Championship as Holden’s side look to keep the pace with the current top-six.

Last week, Diedhiou was the difference as Bristol City beat Huddersfield Town 2-1 at Ashton Gate.

Despite swerving losing Diedhiou in January, his long-term future remains up in the air, with Bristol City yet to strike a fresh transfer agreement with the striker.

He’s scored 44 goals in the Championship since arriving in the South West in 2017.

The Verdict

Bristol City fans will be delighted that Diedhiou is staying put.

He’s been a big part of the club since arriving in 2017 and has scored some important goals during his time as a Robin.

The top and bottom of it is that Bristol City are a better side with him in it, so retaining him for the remainder of this season was important.

Of course, longer-term we await further news, but there will no be additional hope of Diedhiou agreeing a new contract.

