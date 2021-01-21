Famara Diedhiou details emerge as Bristol City, Middlesbrough transfer saga continues

Bristol City have reportedly made a ‘very large’ offer to Famara Diedhiou, in a bid to keep the striker at Ashton Gate.

Diedhiou has entered the final months of his contract with the Robins, with Middlesbrough reportedly keen on doing a deal for the 28-year-old, who has struck four goals this season in the Championship.

However, in reaction to that, Bristol Live report how Bristol City have made a very attractive offer to Diedhiou, in an attempt to keep him with the club moving forwards in 2021.

Dean Holden remains keen to retain the service of Diedhiou.

The striker was a signing from Angers in the summer of 2017 and he’s gone on to score an impressive 46 goals in 148 appearances for the Robins.

Holden has been leaning on Diedhiou in the opening weeks of 2021, with the striker returning a good spell of form.

He’s scored twice in his last three appearances, netting in the FA Cup win over Portsmouth and also the Championship victory over Preston North End.

However, Diedhiou was unable to inspire the Robins against Norwich City this midweek, with the league leaders 2-0 winners.

The Verdict

Diedhiou is a player that’s done unbelievably well for Bristol City.

You can completely understand why the Robins want to keep hold of him this month and beyond.

Interest from Middlesbrough is understandable too. If anything that only underlines why Bristol City would want to keep him.

A rival taking him across the division would be such a blow.

