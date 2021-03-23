Famara Diedhiou and a potential Bristol City exit: What’s the latest? Is it likely to materialise?

It looks set to be an interesting summer at Bristol City, with Nigel Pearson likely to be making significant changes to the squad in his first transfer window at the helm – assuming he extends his stay in Bs3.

The future of last year’s top-scorer and player of the year, Famara Diedhiou, is one loose end that needs to be tied up.

The Senegalese striker’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he is yet to pen a new deal, despite suggestions from the club previously that an offer is on the table.

We’ve broken down what the latest news concerning the 28-year-old is, to examine how likely he is to leave in the summer…

What’s the latest?

Diedhiou appears no closer to signing a new deal with the Robins despite the time ticking down toward his potential exit.

He has not been one of the players that has looked significantly improved since Pearson’s arrival but the new manager addressed out-of-contract players in a recent interview with BBC Radio Bristol.

He said: “I want the players who are here to use the remainder of the season to prove not just to us but to themselves how they see their future – and it’s really quite straightforward in that regard.”

The problem the Robins face, however, is that it seems as though Diedhiou may have offers from elsewhere.

Middlesbrough were linked with a move in January and it seems they’re keen once again.

TEAMtalk have reported recently that Boro will be back in for the striker in the summer, this time hoping to snap him up on a free transfer as Neil Warnock looks to strengthen his forward line.

Is it likely to materialise?

Yes, it seems likely that Diedhiou will be leaving Ashton Gate this summer.

He’s yet to agree to a new deal despite suggestions previously that the offer made by City was a significant one.

That would suggest he’s hoping for a bigger offer in the summer, particularly with competition thought to be around, but his performances over the last few months don’t seem to justify a massive deal.

That said, he’s been a regular fixture under Pearson, which indicates the new manager is keen on the physical forward.

It’s going to be interesting to track Diedhiou’s situation as we close in on the end of his deal but at this point, it seems likely he’ll be off.