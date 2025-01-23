Portuguese side Famalicao are looking to secure a reunion with Uros Racic, who is currently on loan with West Bromwich Albion from Serie A outfit, Sassuolo.

That is according to Portuguese news outlet Record - which has been relayed by Sport Witness - on Thursday morning, as the side who are currently 11th in the Liga Portugal are eyeing up a move for the Serbian midfielder.

However, the club is aware of his current loan predicament at The Hawthorns, which is one of many hurdles that they will have to face if their ideal scenario is to pan out.

Albion are currently in the thick of the play-off race, having just seen Tony Mowbray return to B71 for a second stint as manager following a recovery from bowel cancer, with the 61-year-old overseeing his first game in charge - a 2-0 defeat to his hometown club Middlesbrough - on Tuesday night.

Mowbray has recently stated that the transfer strategy in this part of the West Midlands will be a team effort with his recruitment staff, and after the signing of Isaac Price, this fresh update involving Racic will also give those at the club plenty to ponder in the coming days.

Famalicao plotting Uros Racic reunion despite West Brom, Sassuolo hurdles

Racic is no stranger to the Vila Nova-based outfit, having played 39 times for the club in the 2019/20 season following their promotion to the Portuguese top flight, scoring three times and providing two assists across all competitions whilst on loan from Valencia.

However, fast-forward five years down the line, and after one season in Serie A with Sassuolo, where the Serb made just 23 appearances, he was signed on loan by former Albion head coach Carlos Corberan on a temporary basis in late August to add extra quality in midfield alongside the likes of Alex Mowatt, Jayson Molumby and John Swift.

The 26-year-old impressed to a reasonable standard early on, with both of his goal contributions coming in his first seven appearances for the Baggies, assisting Josh Maja and Karlan Grant against Plymouth Argyle and Oxford United respectively.

Racic's inconsistent run in the side has since continued, as he has started nine games but made 11 substitute appearances in the Championship.

Uros Racic's 24/25 Championship Stats Total Appearances 20 Starts 9 Minutes per Game 45 Assists 2 All Stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 23/01/25)

He was also left on the bench in four of the last five league games, as well as starting in a rotated lineup in the recent 5-1 defeat to Bournemouth in the FA Cup Third Round.

And, it now seems that the midfielder could leave the Black Country outfit and rejoin his former side, although they are aware of the obstacles which need to be moved in order for the deal to transpire.

Sport Witness have relayed the initial report from Record, stating that Albion would need to agree to cutting Racic's loan deal short before anything else, which allows for negotiations between Sassuolo and Famalicao to commence.

Isaac Price deal could see West Brom bid farewell to Uros Racic

As previously mentioned, Albion completed the deal which brought Northern Ireland international Isaac Price to the club on a four-and-a-half year contract from Standard Liege on Wednesday, which could then pave the way for Racic to depart earlier than potentially envisaged.

The 12-time international, unsurprisingly, came with hype surrounding him in the summer, but has failed to live up to the expectancy, and a lack of gametime of late seems to be a telling factor, despite the managerial change.

Agreeing to the termination of this move would also provide Mowbray with an extra loan space in his 25-man squad during the final days of the transfer window, with the likes of Harvey Vale and Willem Geubbels linked in recent days.