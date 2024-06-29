This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Liam Manning looks set to make his first summer signing with the news that Rapid Wien striker Fally Mayulu is set to undergo a medical at Bristol City.

It's been reported by Bristol Live that 21-year-old striker Mayulu will complete his medical at Ashton Gate over the weekend, before putting pen to paper on a deal worth £2.5million, making him the Robins' most expensive signing since Nakhi Wells in January 2020.

Related Bristol City set to sign Rapid Vienna forward Fally Mayulu Bristol City are close to completing the capture of Rapid Vienna forward Fally Mayulu

Considering his age, the seven-figure fee looks like a lot of money for Bristol City to fork out, but the Robins' hierarchy are clearly impressed with what they've seen of Mayulu in Austria, and they look set to complete a deal barring any last minute hiccups.

Fally Mayulu signing deemed a gamble worth taking for Bristol City

FLW's Bristol City fan pundit, Tom Sandy, appreciates that Mayulu's signing won't come cheap, but the player's potential means that it's a gamble worth taking.

"He looks like a fantastic player. I’m not very familiar with the Austrian league, but he does look like the exact sort of player we’ve been looking for since Famara Diedhiou departed, and perhaps even since Chris Martin," Tom said when speaking to Football League World.

“He’s a big player, he’s someone who we can ping balls to, someone who could hold up play and help us advance up the pitch. He’ll be a danger in the box, but not only with his feet. He’s a fantastic passer, a good finisher, particularly from around the edge of the box.

“He’s a player that we don’t have to start. We can bring him on to help change the game when we’re struggling, and he’s something that we’ve lacked in recent years when you’ve got Tommy Conway and Nakhi Wells, who are similar types of players, they’re both poachers, and they’re not going to change the system that we play which Fally will do.

“He only scored six goals last season for Rapid Vienna, but the season before he had 11 goals and 11 assists in the Austrian second division. It’s a gamble on the price, but the last time we took a gamble like this with the price of a striker it was Famara Diedhiou from Angers and that paid off pretty well.

"That was a gamble worth taking and if he comes to be a similar type of player, then that would be fantastic.

"What you have to remember is that he only signed for Rapid last season, which will increase the price tag, and he’s only 21, so that will increase the price tag, too.

“In the modern game, that is the price you have to pay for a player that we want, and we need. This isn’t like we’ve had a departure, and we’re filling a hole.

"This is a player we’ve gone out for, looked for and is perfect for our system, so when it comes to the price tag, that’s something we’re going to have to take, and I think it’s a good deal for the club.”

Fally Mayulu will be looking to prove a point at Bristol City

Mayulu is Bristol City's most expensive signing in four-and-a-half years, and he's pretty inexperienced, so there will be people questioning why they're spending so much money on him.

However, as our fan pundit Tom explained, Mayulu offers something completely different to the Robins' other striker options, and at 21, he's only likely to improve and grow as a player in the years to come.

It's perhaps unrealistic to expect the Rapid Wien man to come in and score 20 goals a season straight away, but if he can chip in with goals and make an impact by offering the Robins something different, it would be a successful season for the Frenchman.

Fally Mayulu's 2023/24 Admiral Bundesliga Season Stats - Fotmob Appearances 28 Minutes played 1,175 Goals 6 Assists 3 Shots 36 Shots on target 17 Pass accuracy 62% Chances created 12 Duels won 45.4% Aerial duels won 55.0%

He should take confidence by knowing just how desperate Liam Manning and co were to sign him, and perhaps fans should be patient with the youngster to begin with.

In what was his first season with Rapid Wien he scored 11 goals in 35 appearances, not an awful return by any stretch of the imagination, and you'd have thought that Bristol City supporters would accept that in his first season at Ashton Gate.

There's no doubt that Mayulu is a bit of a punt, but he's got all the raw ingredients to be a success at Bristol City, and he'll be looking to live up to his price-tag when the season gets underway in August.