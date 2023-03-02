Fallout from Reading’s EFL issues begin as rival club consider action

Peterborough United are considering legal action as it was revealed that Reading are set to be hit with a points deduction for breaching EFL rules.

It’s no secret that the Royals have had issues with the Football League over the past few years and reports this week have confirmed that they are going to be hit with a points penalty.

That’s because they’re believed to have failed to comply with a business plan agreed between themselves and the EFL after their previous misdemeanour, which brought a six-point deduction last season.

With part of this punishment expected to be six points that were suspended last year, the Daily Mail have claimed that Posh are weighing up whether they have a case.

They Posh were relegated in 22nd place, four points behind Reading, so, in theory, they would have survived if the deduction was applied fully at the time.

The report states that they feel relegation has cost them in excess of £10m when you consider lost revenue and how it impacts player values.

This isn’t the first issue of this kind, with Derby having reached agreements with Middlesbrough and Wycombe last year due to their own financial problems.

The verdict

This is where things start to get messy but a precedent was set with Wycombe and Boro both raising claims against Derby after all that went on with them.

So, from Peterborough’s perspective you can see why they are exploring this avenue, although it should be stressed nothing has happened just yet.

For now though, the only focus for Reading will be on the football as they know they’re going to need results this season to pull away from trouble with this deduction upcoming.

