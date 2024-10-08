Plymouth Argyle manager, Wayne Rooney, has been charged with improper conduct following his red card in Saturday's 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers.

Rooney was dismissed after protesting Joe Rankin-Costello's equaliser in the 86th minute, with that goal looking like cancelling out Michael Obafemi's opener and resulting in a share of the points.

However, Morgan Whittaker struck a winner for Plymouth at the death, quashing some of Rooney's protests after he'd been dismissed.

Rooney charged over behaviour around red card

Sky Sports revealed on Tuesday afternoon (16:28) that Rooney had been charged with misconduct following his red card in Plymouth's win.

They stated: "He (Rooney) has been charged following Plymouth Argyle's match against Blackburn Rovers last Saturday in the Championship.

"The manager's conduct around the 87th minute was alleged improper and/or he used abusive language and/or insulting words towards a match official, which he was then shown a red card for. It's further alleged that his conduct after being dismissed was improper and/or violent. It's also alleged that returning to the field of play after being dismissed that his behaviour was improper at that stage.

"He has got until next Tuesday to respond to the charges."

The FA's statement had earlier gone under the radar, issued at 16:00.

Rooney's impressive Plymouth turnaround

Rooney's emotions will be running high throughout his early months as Plymouth boss, as he looks to rebuild his reputation after a poor spell at Birmingham City last season.

After a winless opening four games in the Championship, Plymouth have won three of their last five, only losing by a single goal to promotion contenders Burnley and West Brom.

Plymouth Argyle's last five results Opposition Scoreline Blackburn Rovers 2-1 (W) Burnley 1-0 (L) Luton Town 3-1 (W) West Brom 1-0 (L) Sunderland 3-2 (W)

Saturday looked set to be another big step in the right direction when Obafemi put Plymouth into the lead. However, Rankin-Costello's equaliser, which Rooney took exception to, threatened to sour an otherwise positive afternoon at Home Park.

Rooney's red card followed that equaliser, as did further late drama as Whittaker won the game in the 97th minute.

Plymouth sit 14th in the Championship table, having secured 11 points from their nine fixtures so far.

Rooney touchline ban may loom v Cardiff City

Plymouth have an extended break between fixtures now over the course of the October international break. They are next in action on October 19th when they face Cardiff City.

Rooney has until October 15th to respond to the charges, so quite how things develop from here remains to be seen. However, there is surely a chance that the former England and Man United striker is facing a touchline ban in the coming weeks.

That will be a particular blow for Plymouth, who have been thriving with the passionate 38-year-old on the touchline between the September and October international breaks.