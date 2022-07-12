Fallout emerges from Chris Kirchner’s failed Derby County takeover bid

Failed Derby County takeover bidder Chris Kirchner is being chased for an unpaid bill worth up to £1.8 million, according to Alan Nixon.

Sports agency Triple S covered Kirchner’s payment of the staff’s payroll worth £1.68 million.

The American businessman was struggling with the transferring of his own cash, which was needed as part of his takeover agreement.

The club’s administrators Quantuma were aware of this agreement with Triple S at the time, with it also being aware that Kirchner had run into trouble with the financial authorities regarding the big money deal.

The agreement with Triple S was a guaranteed deal which he was expected to pay back immediately, otherwise he risked breaching FA rules that could have led to a further three point deduction penalty to the club.

But the sports agency has now launched a legal battle with the businessman in Dallas, Texas, with Exhibit A of their claim coming from the full details of the guarantee between Kirchner and their company.

Kirchner ultimately failed to meet the £21.4 million deposit price in order to buy the club, while also failing to pay back Triple S the money that he owes them.

This has led to the company seeking legal advice, with the 34-year old ignoring the situation.

Kircher was playing golf in Ireland last week while blanking the company’s attempts to contact him.

Despite the American having exclusivity on a preferred bid for two months, his takeover eventually collapsed.

Local fan David Clowes has since bought out the club ahead of the League One season.

The Verdict

This entire story should have Derby fans breathing a sigh of relief as none of it reflects well on Kirchner.

His takeover bid was a protracted saga that the club really didn’t need at the time as it delayed their attempts to rebuild.

Clowes is seemingly a much safer pair of hands that should keep the future of the club and its infrastructure secure.

Preparations can now get underway for the new campaign, with Liam Rosenior now gladly able to focus on forming a competitive squad.