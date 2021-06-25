‘Falling apart’, ‘It’s worse’ – Many Barnsley fans react as Valerien Ismael eyes up first West Brom transfer swoop

A number of Barnsley supporters have been reacting to the latest reports from The Athletic that West Brom are now interested in making a move for Alex Mowatt.

The Tykes have just seen their manager Valerien Ismael depart the club for West Brom with the Baggies having made the decision to meet his £2 million compensation fee. The 45-year-old will now be responsible for leading their bid to earn promotion back to the Premier League.

Barnsley have now seen both Ismael and Dane Murphy leave Oakwell this summer. There is also a lot of uncertainty over the long-term future of Mowatt as his contract is set to expire and he has yet to agree to fresh terms as the Tykes have been hoping for.

According to the latest report from The Athletic, West Brom could now make a move for Mowatt this summer. The Baggies are now thought to be in pole position for his potential signature as a few other Championship sides also circle for the midfielder.

Many Barnsley fans have all been saying the same thing with the Tykes seemingly being picked apart one key figure at a time, with summing everything up by saying it’s “falling apart.”

