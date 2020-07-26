Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Fake news’ – Some of these Reading fans aren’t buying into recent transfer reports

Published

5 mins ago

on

Reading’s Danny Loader is on the verge of joining Portuguese side Porto, reports Mail Online.

The 19-year-old left the club this month. After breaking into the first-team last year it was expected this time round, that Loader would become one of Reading’s star players.

But that’s not quite been the case – Loader has managed just seven league appearances all season, all without scoring, and he leaves without featuring for the Royals since January.

He’s been touted with several clubs throughout the season in Wolves and even Manchester United. Crystal Palace then emerged as favourites to land him, but now it looks like Porto will win the race.

Reading fans however, aren’t buying into the move. The story from Mail Online claims Loader will sign a three-year deal worth £1 million each season, though it’s received criticism from some fans.

See how the Reading fans reacted to the news on Twitter here:


