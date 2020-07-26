‘Fake news’ – Some of these Reading fans aren’t buying into recent transfer reports

Reading’s Danny Loader is on the verge of joining Portuguese side Porto, reports Mail Online.

The 19-year-old left the club this month. After breaking into the first-team last year it was expected this time round, that Loader would become one of Reading’s star players.

But that’s not quite been the case – Loader has managed just seven league appearances all season, all without scoring, and he leaves without featuring for the Royals since January.

He’s been touted with several clubs throughout the season in Wolves and even Manchester United. Crystal Palace then emerged as favourites to land him, but now it looks like Porto will win the race.

Reading fans however, aren’t buying into the move. The story from Mail Online claims Loader will sign a three-year deal worth £1 million each season, though it’s received criticism from some fans.

See how the Reading fans reacted to the news on Twitter here:

Danny loader signed for palace over three weeks ago ! I’m not saying too much else but I know this 100%. Fake news. — Luke Tomlin (@Readingboy1871) July 26, 2020

It was Crystal Palace yesterday. — Clare D 🐾 (@claredoc76) July 26, 2020

It's all about the money !!!!!! — Simon Povey95 (@SimonPovey4) July 26, 2020

Good luck, I really hope he is a success — Dave Roberts (@LaughingLima) July 26, 2020

Are we going to have any players left ? — Tom-Armour (@TomArmour13) July 26, 2020

Good Move for him. Portuguese clubs really develop players. I see him as a second striker as he dropped off the front when playing for us. — Chris Hartley (@Chartley1983) July 26, 2020

He'll make some money good luck to him but just like Jem Karacan I'm guessing very little game time followed by being released in 3 years and moving to Notts County on a free. — Elvis Royal ®️ (@royal_elvis) July 26, 2020