James McClean has dismissed claims he will return to Derry City this summer as his Wigan Athletic contract comes to an end.

Will James McClean leave Wigan?

As mentioned, the Irishman’s deal with the Latics is expiring, so a decision will need to be made in the coming weeks as to whether he should be offered fresh terms. However, that is of course complicated by the financial situation at the club, with the players having not been paid their wages on time several times.

Plus, the Latics will be in League One after their relegation, but despite the disappointing campaign, McClean was a strong performer, featuring in every game, scoring three goals and registering eight assists.

But, with his contract running down, McClean is free to talk to other clubs, and it had been suggested that the 34-year-old could return to Derry City. They are a club close to the heart of McClean, as he was starring for them before earning a move to Sunderland, and they are his local team.

Therefore, the appeal of a return at this stage of his career would seem obvious, but McClean was quick to shut the rumours down on Instagram, as he insists nothing has been finalised just yet.

“Fake news, I haven’t confirmed anything to anyone.”

If McClean has played his last game for Wigan, it is the end of his second spell for the club, and he has made over 150 appearances in that time.

McClean emerges with credit despite Wigan disappointment

This has been a tough year for Wigan but the side have battled all season and given their all, with McClean epitomising that. He put his all into every game, and, as a fan, that’s all you can ask for from the team, so McClean will depart with the respect of the supporters if he has played his last game.

Of course, the fact he is shutting down a return to Derry City means he is still considering all his options, and the reality is that he doesn’t need to make a decision just yet, as the season has obviously just finished.

So, this will be one to monitor in the summer, but most Wigan fans would agree that McClean could still have a big part to play in League One next season, and his character and leadership in the dressing room could also be valuable as they look to push for promotion.