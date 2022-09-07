“Fairly content with the job he’s doing” – West Brom fan pundit issues Steve Bruce verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

When Valerien Ismael was sacked by the West Bromwich Albion hierarchy after just seven months in charge, there would have been a number of different individuals who supporters thought was the right fit for the Frenchman’s replacement.

However, there was almost a universal groan when it was revealed that Steve Bruce was heading in to take the vacancy at The Hawthorns, having been put out of work by Newcastle United a few months prior.

Despite his promotion record from the Championship, having succeeded four times with two different clubs, Bruce was not exactly welcomed with open arms following his stint with the Magpies, where he had just a 28.9 per cent win ratio.

10 simple facts that every West Brom fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 In what year were West Brom founded? 1878 1880 1883 1885

Bruce could not turn the results around at the Baggies in the final few months of last season, but after being able to bring in the highly-coveted free agents Jed Wallace and John Swift over the summer, performances have improved so far in the 2022-23 season, but results have not been falling their way, with just one win and SIX draws in their first eight matches.

FLW’s Baggies fan pundit Matt is content with Bruce in charge of his club though, despite the lack of wins so far, and it is the ownership who he is more critical of, especially after failing to secure both Steven Alzate and Josh Onomah on loan deals on the final day of the transfer window last week.

“At the end of last season I actually wanted Steve Bruce replaced because I thought he wasn’t the man to lead a rebuild,” Matt explained.

“That rebuild obviously hasn’t happened due to another misdemeanour of the board was that awful deadline day, absolutely shocking, more sort-of armoury to those who criticise the ownership and rightly so.

“So I didn’t think Bruce to lead a potential overhaul that never happened, he’s brought in a few decent players and he hasn’t really got much chance of success in my opinion, if we succeed it will be in spite of the board and probably because of Steve Bruce, and I think we’ve played well in most games, only a couple of games this season we haven’t.

“We should have more points than what we are on, we’ve just needed someone to take a few chances but I definitely wouldn’t lay any blame at Steve Bruce’s door personally, some fans might, but I’m fairly content with the job he’s doing – he needs to pick up some wins and quickly though.”

The Verdict

Bruce was never many fans’ first choice to replace Ismael, but there are definitely bigger problems at The Hawthorns than the man in the dugout.

Lai Guochuan’s ownership and the missing money he took out of the club for his other businesses is definitely more worrying than any of Bruce’s managerial decisions, and we already know he has a track record of getting clubs up from the second tier. The frustration has fully transferred from partially on Bruce’s head to the hierarchy, and all the manager can now do is try and get results with what he’s got. Despite not spending much money this summer, some talented players were brought in, and the performances that the Baggies have put in in general perhaps haven’t garnered the points total they deserve so far. If Bruce leads West Brom to promotion in 2023, then he will certainly go up in the supporters’ estimations, but for fans like Matt, he clearly isn’t an issue.