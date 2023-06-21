Carlton Palmer believes £15 million is a fair asking price for Southampton winger Nathan Tella as Burnley look to bring him back to the club this summer.

According to The Sun, the Saints will demand £15 million for Tella which could price the Clarets out of the move as they are "unlikely to pay that much to sign him".

Tella enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell at Turf Moor this season, scoring 17 goals and registering five assists in 39 league games to help Vincent Kompany's side to the Championship title.

The 23-year-old is under contract at St Mary's until summer 2025 and was giving little away when asked about his future.

"I haven’t really thought about it, I know I’m contracted to Southampton so I’m looking forward to going back there and doing pre-season," Tella told BBC Radio Lancashire last month, quoted by the Southern Daily Echo.

"I’m looking forward to seeing my family and friends and going on holiday with them, that’s it. It’s a very good question but one I don’t have the answer to right now."

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer says that £15 million is a reasonable valuation for Tella and believes the Saints will be happy to keep him at the club next season unless they receive a suitable offer.

"Southampton's Nathan Tella has had a fantastic season at Burnley on loan, finishing up with 17 goals, their leading goalscorer as they were promoted back to the Premier League," Palmer said.

"Southampton have put a price tag of around £15 million around his neck which is a fair price I believe in today's market.

"From Southampton's point of view, if Burnley or anybody else does not want to pay the asking price, they know they have a player who has performed very, very well in the Championship and can aid their chances of an immediate return to the Premier League."

Will Southampton be able to keep hold of Nathan Tella this summer?

If Burnley are unwilling to meet their valuation, Southampton have a chance of retaining Tella this summer.

While it is understandable the Clarets do not want to pay too much for Tella, he was one of their best players last season as they secured promotion and at 23, he still has plenty of room for development and would be a smart long-term investment.

As Palmer says, Tella remaining at St Mary's would be a huge boost for the Saints as they look to challenge for an instant return to the Premier League and incoming manager Russell Martin will surely be desperate to keep hold of him.

Southampton's resolve will likely be tested, but it looks like their high asking price could be a deterrent for Burnley.