Oxford United

‘Fair play to the board’ – Plenty of QPR fans are impressed by emerging transfer report

Published

2 mins ago

on

Queens Park Rangers are lining up a move for Oxford United defender Rob Dickie, according to West London Sport.

The 24-year-old becomes the second defender to be linked with the West London club this week after Northampton Town’s Charlie Goode was also tipped with the move.

Dickie, 24, have just capped his second full season with Oxford. He made 37 appearances across the League One campaign and would feature in all three of their play-off ties.

After the club lost to Wycombe Wanderers in the final, Oxford look set to lose a couple of key players this month and Dickie along with Goode could be the two that go.

But QPR face competition to sign Dickie from West London rivals Brentford.

The news has brought about a positive response from QPR fans online – their side conceded 76 goals in the Championship last season, so defensive additions are a must this summer.

See what they had to say below:


