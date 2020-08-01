‘Fair play to the board’ – Plenty of QPR fans are impressed by emerging transfer report

Queens Park Rangers are lining up a move for Oxford United defender Rob Dickie, according to West London Sport.

The 24-year-old becomes the second defender to be linked with the West London club this week after Northampton Town’s Charlie Goode was also tipped with the move.

Dickie, 24, have just capped his second full season with Oxford. He made 37 appearances across the League One campaign and would feature in all three of their play-off ties.

After the club lost to Wycombe Wanderers in the final, Oxford look set to lose a couple of key players this month and Dickie along with Goode could be the two that go.

But QPR face competition to sign Dickie from West London rivals Brentford.

The news has brought about a positive response from QPR fans online – their side conceded 76 goals in the Championship last season, so defensive additions are a must this summer.

See what they had to say below:

Rob Dickie on his way to the pride of West London? pic.twitter.com/3lEMAGoCAC — 🥶 (@edtaylorqpr) August 1, 2020

Great player. Would welcome him and Goode at QPR. Imagine we’ll miss out on both and Moore at this rate. At least we’re identifying the right players though and are in the mix for them! — Andrew Brown (@andrew_brown) August 1, 2020

Possible centre back partnership? Not sure what that means for Conor or barbet — Nathan Sellar (@NathanSellar1) August 1, 2020

🗞️West London sports understands that QPR and Brentford are battling it out to sign Oxford and Northampton stars Charlie Goode and Rob Dickie. Personally I think it would be great if we get Goode and Dickie! 🔵⚪ #️⃣QPR https://t.co/2906IWuLAs — DAILY HOOPS (@Daily_Hoopss) August 1, 2020

I beg, Dickie and Goode 🙌🏻💙 Would give us real options at the back #QPR https://t.co/Jh9y8MZqDX — Cam Anderson (@CamAnderson77) August 1, 2020

Is anyone else completed shocked that we're already putting in bids here, there and everywhere before we've actually sold and got the money from Eze & Samuel. Fair play to the board👏 #QPR — Talking Rangers (@rangers_talking) August 1, 2020

Back 3 of Barbet, Dickie and Goode — mark (@buzsakythedon) August 1, 2020