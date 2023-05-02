Preston North End's Championship play-off aspirations were ended at the hands of Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon as they slumped to a 4-1 defeat against the Blades at Bramall Lane.

The Lilywhites were level on points with the top six a number of weeks ago after three league victories in succession, but following a 2-1 win against Reading in April they have failed to win in their last four matches, picking up just one point in that time.

Defeats against Millwall and Swansea City and a draw with Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers saw them three points behind the top six before Saturday's action, but Coventry City's victory over Birmingham, coupled with their own loss in Yorkshire, signalled the end of their challenge for the play-offs.

PNE were still in the game at 1-1 in the second half following Liam Delap's equaliser, but strikes from John Fleck, Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie sent United fans home happy and North End supporters ruing missed opportunities.

Perhaps to the surprise of many though, North End manager Ryan Lowe was very outspoken post-match and was critical of some of his players commitment levels, and on Monday morning it emerged that he was also questioning his own future at Deepdale.

What has Ryan Lowe said about his Preston North End future?

Talking to the Lancashire Post following Saturday's loss, Lowe revealed that he needs discussions with the PNE hierarchy as to what their ambitions are following getting so close to the top six despite not spending much in the way of transfer fees on new players at all since his December 2021 appointment.

Lowe revealed he does not want to be a 'bang average, mediocre Championship manager' and has stated his desire to get to the Premier League with North End, but believes the board of directors need to have the same ambitions as him if they are going to be able to work together.

Since the untimely passing of previous benefactor Trevor Hemmings in September 2021, ownership has been passed into the hands of his son Craig, and since then there has been no seven-figure purchases such as the ones of Ali McCann, Emil Riis and Ben Whiteman - all of which came in the final 12 months of Trevor's ownership of the club.

Some fans believe that Lowe is one of the reasons why North End have not made the play-offs this season despite the lack of backing in the transfer market.

However, despite dividing opinion over the course of the season, Lowe has been backed by many fans for calling out the board over the lack of backing in the transfer market and some of the fanbase believe it should have come sooner.