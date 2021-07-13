Do Not Sell My Personal Information
QPR

‘Fair play lads’, ‘Some scoop’ – Plenty of QPR fans react as deal for Premier League man is finalised

Published

39 mins ago

on

Queens Park Rangers have wrapped up another signing ahead of the new season.

The club have confirmed the signing of Jimmy Dunne on free transfer after the central defender signed a three-year contract at the club.

The 23-year-old joins the club after leaving Premier League club Burnley at the end of last month, the club whom he joined after coming through the academy set-up with Manchester United.

Speaking to the club’s website about the signing, Warburton said: “Jimmy is a very talented player.

“He can play anywhere across the back three – left, right or centre – and that gives us great flexibility.

“Once again, he has great physicality, he looks after the ball well and plays with a real passion and energy. If he trains well he will get his chance in the side and that is what he is here to do.”

As you’d imagine, the arrival of Dunne has sparked a positive reaction from QPR supporters. Here’s what some have had to say.


