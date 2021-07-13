‘Fair play lads’, ‘Some scoop’ – Plenty of QPR fans react as deal for Premier League man is finalised

Queens Park Rangers have wrapped up another signing ahead of the new season.

The club have confirmed the signing of Jimmy Dunne on free transfer after the central defender signed a three-year contract at the club.

The 23-year-old joins the club after leaving Premier League club Burnley at the end of last month, the club whom he joined after coming through the academy set-up with Manchester United.

Speaking to the club’s website about the signing, Warburton said: “Jimmy is a very talented player.

“He can play anywhere across the back three – left, right or centre – and that gives us great flexibility.

1 of 21 What year was Ipswich Town founded? 1876 1877 1878 1879

“Once again, he has great physicality, he looks after the ball well and plays with a real passion and energy. If he trains well he will get his chance in the side and that is what he is here to do.”

As you’d imagine, the arrival of Dunne has sparked a positive reaction from QPR supporters. Here’s what some have had to say.

Lucky you QPR, some scoop. Top defender — Blendin B Blandin 🇮🇪🇵🇸 (@BlendinBBlandin) July 13, 2021

This is madness, in season 19/20 SAFC were an average side in League 1, Jimmy Dunne was a bang average player in the side. For him to get a 3 year deal with an option in the Championship is crazy. — David Hall (@SmarProcurement) July 13, 2021

Did a solid job for us in the prem, he’ll be a good signing for you — Noah (@icecoldjayrod1) July 13, 2021

what a signing, fair play lads — jude 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Judecairns_) July 13, 2021

Great signing — Etienne 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@EtienneA21) July 13, 2021

Banging signing 🔵⚪ — Sam (@SamGrahamss) July 13, 2021