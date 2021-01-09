‘Fair play’, ‘Good stuff’ – These QPR fans react to team reveal for FA Cup clash with Fulham

Queens Park Rangers take a much-needed break from league action as they go up against West London rivals Fulham in an FA Cup third round clash at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Mark Warburton’s men have been on a horrible run of form which has seen them sink to 20th in the table, with the R’s struggling to string wins or goals together.

The summer signings of Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne were supposed to replace the goal contributions of star attacker Ebere Eze, who departed for Crystal Palace in a £17million deal – but it hasn’t really worked out for either so far.

A familiar face is returning to the Hoops though to rescue them, as Charlie Austin is set to be at the stadium today to watch his new team-mates, with his loan move from West Brom all-but confirmed.

He will observe as Scott Parker’s men pose as the opposition, and it’s expected that the Cottagers manager will ring the changes and give outsiders like Josh Onomah a chance to impress.

Warburton’s QPR starting XI has been announced and he’s gone very strong for Fulham’s visit, with Dykes and Bonne starting together up-front and Bright Osayi-Samuel – who is tipped to leave the R’s this month – playing as well.

Check out the best QPR fan reactions to the line-up below.

Fair play he has gone for it 👏🏼 — Sam Prior (@samprior1882) January 9, 2021

Don’t know how to feel about that — Evan Manister (@Evan_Manister1) January 9, 2021

Would have liked to see Masterson but at least we are going for it #QPR — Matt Holding (@Matt_Holding1) January 9, 2021

A strong team for a Cup match 😯 Nice one! #QPR — Sean McArdle (@SJPMcArdle) January 9, 2021

Solid team , let get the win . — MykeQPR (@MykeQpr) January 9, 2021

Stronger than expected https://t.co/QHdnorVxNP — Chris Hermitage (@ChrisHermitage) January 9, 2021

A full strength team in the cup? What sort of witchcraft is this? #QPR https://t.co/p2xROtAv1R — Cameron (@Deadend_Friend) January 9, 2021