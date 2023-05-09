Sunderland secured their place in the Championship play-offs with a 3-0 win over Preston North End at Deepdale on Monday.

The Black Cats went close twice in an entertaining first half, with Patrick Roberts and Joe Gelhardt forcing fine saves from Freddie Woodman. But the visitors took full control of the game after the break, with three superb strikes from Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Jack Clarke sealing all three points.

On an incredibly dramatic final day of the season, Sunderland sneaked into the final play-off spot after Millwall were beaten 4-3 at home by Blackburn Rovers, with the Lions surrendering a two-goal lead at half time to lose the game and miss out on the top six.

Tony Mowbray's side will now face third-placed Luton Town in the play-off semi-finals, with the first leg to come at the Stadium of Light on Saturday and the 59-year-old is in no doubt how tough the challenge will be against the Hatters.

"Let's see how it goes. What I do know is that the second game at Luton will be tough because it's a tight, small ground and they get the ball forward early and put a lot of people in the box. It's scary at times so it will be an interesting two matches," Mowbray told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"It's a bit daunting but we will play these - potentially - three games and see how it goes. But I can't see beyond these games with Luton because they are an amazing team.

"They are like comrades and they fight for every loose ball. We can do that as well and have some talented individuals who can unlock defences so it's quite an intriguing game."

What did Aiden O'Brien say?

Among those to react to the Black Cats' achievement was Aiden O'Brien, who scored 11 goals in 52 appearances for the club between 2020 and 2022.

The forward is currently with Shrewsbury Town and has spent the second half of the season at Gillingham, but he took to Instagram to congratulate his former club.

Will Sunderland win the play-offs?

Whatever happens over the coming weeks, it has been an incredible season for Sunderland in their first season back in the Championship.

Mowbray has done an outstanding job to lead his young squad to the play-offs, particularly considering he has been without star striker Ross Stewart and captain Corry Evans for large portions of the season.

The Black Cats are currently nine games unbeaten, but it will be a tough test against a Luton side who have not lost in their last 14 matches.

As O'Brien points out, there is plenty of quality in the Sunderland squad and if the likes of Diallo, Pritchard and Clarke are on form, they have every chance of back-to-back promotions.