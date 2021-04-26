‘Fair enough’, ‘We’d do the exactly same’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Steve Cooper throws curveball in relegation battle

Sheffield Wednesday against Derby County on the final day of the Championship season in less than two weeks time could either be a dead rubber game or it could have immense importance.

There are still a few teams left in the battle to survive the drop, with Rotherham United’s two games in hand potentially playing a big factor.

What we do know is if Sheffield Wednesday defeat Nottingham Forest this Saturday and Derby lose away at Swansea City, then it will all come down to the final day between the two teams.

Of course they could both go down if the Millers put a few wins together, but it’s set to be an exciting end to the Championship season for the neutrals.

Both the Owls and the Rams are facing teams on Saturday that have nothing to play for – Forest are safe whilst Swansea have secured a play-off place and are now only playing for their final position.

You can call yourself a true Sheffield Wednesday fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Owls quiz

1 of 20 What year were the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

And Swans manager has thrown a curveball today which could give Derby a bit of a boost heading into the weekend as he’s revealed that he will be rotating his squad against the Rams so some key players are fresh and ready for the play-offs.

That’s something that Wednesday fans wouldn’t have wanted to hear but it doesn’t look like they’re surprised and they’ve been reacting on social media to the revelation.

To be fair why shouldn’t he, we’ve had plenty of opportunities to get out of this mess and have taken none of them. — Paul Bearer (@top7664) April 26, 2021

Fair enough. I’m sure any manager would do the same to be honest. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) April 26, 2021

Nothing wrong with that. Playoffs coming up, players need rest and can’t risk injuries. I think we did similar when we were in that position and played wolves away last game of the season. — Mark Hollis (@markah77) April 26, 2021

We’ve had enough chances to get out of the mess we’re currently in, if we get relegated on Saturday we’ve only ourselves and our chairman to blame. Steve Cooper is doing what he thinks is best for Swansea. — Duchess (@PistolPete1867) April 26, 2021

Tbf we would do exactly the same in their position before the play-offs. Why lose a player to injury for a dead rubber? It’s totally our fault that we are relying on other sides to do us a favour. — Josh Carson (@JoshCarson1867) April 26, 2021

Of course he will just as Brentford may do on Tuesday. Unlikely that we'll do enough to save ourselves anyway. — Mark Hope 🇬🇧 (@owls_4life) April 26, 2021

Had 44 other games to not be relying on other teams,cant fault him when they've play offs coming. — James Pym (@JamesPymSWFC) April 26, 2021

This won’t be the reason we are getting relegated — andrew klos (@andrewklos) April 26, 2021

We’d do exactly the same. Why should he care about us? — Matthew Theobald (@DirtyLyle) April 26, 2021