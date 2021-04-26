Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Fair enough’, ‘We’d do the exactly same’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Steve Cooper throws curveball in relegation battle

Published

5 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday against Derby County on the final day of the Championship season in less than two weeks time could either be a dead rubber game or it could have immense importance.

There are still a few teams left in the battle to survive the drop, with Rotherham United’s two games in hand potentially playing a big factor.

What we do know is if Sheffield Wednesday defeat Nottingham Forest this Saturday and Derby lose away at Swansea City, then it will all come down to the final day between the two teams.

Of course they could both go down if the Millers put a few wins together, but it’s set to be an exciting end to the Championship season for the neutrals.

Both the Owls and the Rams are facing teams on Saturday that have nothing to play for – Forest are safe whilst Swansea have secured a play-off place and are now only playing for their final position.

You can call yourself a true Sheffield Wednesday fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Owls quiz

1 of 20

What year were the club founded?

And Swans manager has thrown a curveball today which could give Derby a bit of a boost heading into the weekend as he’s revealed that he will be rotating his squad against the Rams so some key players are fresh and ready for the play-offs.

That’s something that Wednesday fans wouldn’t have wanted to hear but it doesn’t look like they’re surprised and they’ve been reacting on social media to the revelation.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Fair enough’, ‘We’d do the exactly same’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Steve Cooper throws curveball in relegation battle

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: