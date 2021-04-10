‘Fair enough’, ‘Justice for Albie Morgan’ – These Charlton fans react as Adkins names line-up for Sunderland clash

Charlton Athletic couldn’t face a much tougher test today as they continue to battle for a play-off place under new manager Nigel Adkins.

Adkins replaced Lee Bowyer at the helm last month, with the Addicks boss of three years resigning to take up the vacant Birmingham City role.

It left Adkins to come in from the cold after nearly two years being unemployed, and although he’s only had two matches in charge, there are promising signs.

A 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon probably wasn’t the ideal start in a game where Charlton were probably expected to win, but a solid 1-0 victory on Good Friday against Doncaster Rovers was perfect for their promotion push.

The Addicks are currently three points off Lincoln in sixth spot, although they and Blackpool both have a game in hand on the London club, so a big result at the Stadium of Light is crucial today – although with Sunderland being one of League One’s form teams it’s going to be extremely tough.

Charlton didn’t have a double Easter weekend schedule due to Lincoln City’s positive COVID tests so they’ll be well refreshed, and because of that Adkins has made zero changes to the side that won at Donny, although Chuks Aneke misses out entirely with a groin problem.

That means Jayden Stockley remains up top with Diallang Jaiyesimi and Ian Maatsen supporting him – and it’s a line-up that Addicks fans seem fairly pleased with, although there is concern over Aneke’s absence.

Very good team. Always keep a winning team. Where's Chuks though? — Ben bissett💙 (@12bissett) April 10, 2021

Good team but no chucks ?!?! — James Dowsett (@JamesDowsett17) April 10, 2021

Unchanged? Fair enough — Danny (@oooitsdan) April 10, 2021

No changes good team — Charltonfan204 (@Danielr96265799) April 10, 2021

Can’t remember the last time we named an unchanged side 😂 #cafc https://t.co/FnBUgPfgoN — rhys (@RhysCafc44) April 10, 2021

Justice for Albie Morgan. So frustrating seeing us finally play a system that would be great for him but watching Gilbey in that role. Albie has huge potential. — Guy Davies (@GuyJDavies) April 10, 2021

Thought Famewo was fit? Where is Aneke? — Rachel Bridge (she/her) (@rachelbbridge) April 10, 2021

Shinnie to good to be on the bench — Stuart Germain (@stuartger) April 10, 2021