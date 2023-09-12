Highlights Southampton have offloaded Paul Onuachu to Trabzonspor on a season-long loan after disappointing performances and no goals for the club.

The decision to get rid of Onuachu was the right move, as he didn't fit into Russell Martin's plans and Southampton already have enough attacking options.

The loan move allows Southampton to reduce their wage bill and move on quickly from a transfer that didn't meet expectations.

Paul Onuachu has agreed a deal to sign for Trabzonspor as part of a season-long loan.

The forward only joined Southampton earlier this year during the January transfer window, signing for the Saints as they looked to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

However, the Saints were unable to avoid the drop with the 29-year-old’s performances underwhelming.

Onuachu failed to score for the club in 12 appearances for the south coast club as they finished bottom of the top flight table.

Russell Martin has judged that he now has no plans to use the Nigerian in his squad going forward, which has led to his quick exit to the Turkish Süper Lig.

How has Paul Onuachu performed for Southampton?

Carlton Palmer has been unimpressed by the performances of the Southampton striker since his arrival from Genk in the winter window.

The 57-year-old believes that getting his wages off the books will be worth it, even though a new forward cannot be signed in his place.

“Southampton have managed to get striker Paul Onuachu on a season-long loan to Turkish side Trabzonspor,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Onuachu, who signed for Southampton from Genk, has failed to make any kind of impression.

“12 appearances last season in the Premier League, failed to score as Southampton were relegated.

“He’s made one appearance so far this season for Southampton and, even though Southampton can’t replace him until January, it further reduces their wage bill as they adjust to life in the Championship from the Premier League.”

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

According to estimated figures from Capology, Onuachu was earning £30,000 per week with Southampton that they have now offloaded from their books.

The forward is with Trabzonspor, where the Saints will be hoping he can turn around his level of performance.

While it is unclear whether he has a future with Southampton, a good loan move could increase his value and make a permanent sale an easier proposition if they do decide to part ways completely next summer.

Southampton are seventh in the Championship and will now have to fight for promotion without the former Genk player.

Martin has taken the reins of the first team squad for this season and he will be aiming to lead the club to promotion to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The Saints have earned 10 points from a possible 15, sitting three points behind league leaders Preston North End.

Next up for Southampton is a clash at home to Leicester City on 15 September.

Was it the right decision to offload Paul Onuachu?

Onuachu has no place in Martin’s plans, so getting him away from the first team squad is the right move for Southampton.

The team already has plenty of attacking options, so he shouldn’t be missed too much.

The player just didn’t live up to expectations, making a loan move the most sensible option at this stage.

Getting his wages off the books as part of the deal would make it a smart decision for all parties involved, and should allow everyone to move on quickly from a move that hasn’t worked out as hoped.