Middlesbrough have endured a tough start to the 2023/24 season in the Championship.

They currently sit rock bottom in the standings with the international break upon us. They have one single point to their name.

Their latest defeat came at the hands of Queens Park Rangers at the Riverside Stadium - Andre Dozzell’s thunderous effort deservedly stealing the headlines.

Michael Carrick’s side made it into the play-offs last season against the odds, but the loss of a few key players in the attacking third has clearly left a major dent in their chances of success this time around.

Josh Coburn, though, is one man who could help to fill this void. The youngster was on the verge of a loan move to Plymouth Argyle, but it didn’t come to fruition and instead he stayed put at Boro.

Here is why that deal falling through is a blessing in disguise for both the club and the player.

Josh Coburn remains a Middlesbrough player

Chuba Akpom secured a hugely exciting move to Dutch giants Ajax, whilst duo Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey returned to their parent club Aston Villa, before being snapped up by Premier League clubs Sheffield United and Burnley, respectively.

Akpom and Archer led the Boro side in goals last year, whilst Ramsey also chipped in with five, and so the forward line at the Riverside does, as mentioned, have a huge dent in it. The trio scored 53% of the team’s league goals leaving Carrick has a major job on his hands - and that's not to mention loan king, Ryan Giles, who is now with Luton Town.

Emmanuel Latte Lath has been signed from Italian side Atalanta for just over £4.2 million, Morgan Rogers has arrived from Manchester City and Sam Greenwood has been loaned in from Leeds United.

At the time of writing, Rogers and Latte Lath have a goal each in the Championship, pointing to the need for a quicker impact up front. Coburn is someone who can make a difference in this area.

The 20-year-old starred on loan with Bristol Rovers last season, his 10 goals along with Aaron Collins' tally of 16 leading the Gas to punch above their weight in League One. He impressed in Bristol and has a history of teasing an impact in league and cup on Teesside.

He is quite a diverse player and can be a hugely influential figure for Carrick once the action returns after the international break.

Coburn came through the Middlesbrough youth academy and so will be keen to make it work at the club. If given regular playing time by the former Manchester United midfielder, he can reap the rewards.

What does Josh Coburn remaining mean for Plymouth Argyle?

All roads pointed towards Devon for Coburn, with fellow Championship side Plymouth Argyle leading the race for the striker on loan in the later days of the window.

Nothing came of it and last year’s League One champions instead turned to Sierra Leone international Mustapha Bundu.

Coburn is similar to Ryan Hardie in many ways regarding his combination of height and speed, and the Scotsman has certainly played an important role at Home Park so far this season, leading the team with four goals and an assist.

Argyle boss Steven Schumacher is optimistic about the new arrival and also what the failed Coburn pursuit means for his team too, as per Plymouth Live: “Hopefully Mustapha can come here and develop, and grow, and be a real good player for Argyle. It also gives us a loan spot in January if we need it. When that option was there it was one of the reasons why we went for him.”

Maybe, just maybe, Coburn staying put at Middlesbrough is the best option for now for all relevant parties.

Coburn will get his chance at Boro given their shortcomings, whilst Carrick retains a player with talent, a point to prove and the ability to heal wounds left by the departure of so many key men. Plymouth's options, meanwhile, are wide open heading into the next transfer window.