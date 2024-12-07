Aitor Karanka brought a number of big-name players to Middlesbrough ahead of their 2016/17 Premier League season, and had it not been for a failed medical, Borussia Dortmund star Neven Subotic would've been one of them.

Marten de Roon, Adama Traore, Viktor Fischer, Antonio Barragan, Victor Valdez, Alvaro Negredo and Calum Chambers all made moves to Teesside in the summer of 2016, as Boro's high profile signings evidenced a serious amount of ambition upon their return to the top-flight.

Big-name players were descending on the Riverside Stadium in a fashion that Middlesbrough supporters hadn't seen since the early 2000s, and as a result, many were backing them to not just survive in the Premier League that season, but to thrive.

So when it was revealed that Dortmund's two-time Bundesliga winning and Champions League finalist Subotic had agreed to a move to the North East, Boro fans were excited to see a top-class central defender don their shirt.

However, a cruel twist of fate would rob them of the chance to see the Serbian wear their colours, and looking back, it could've made all the difference in their ill-fated fight for survival.

Serious chest issue sees Subotic's Middlesbrough move collapse at the final hurdle

With a three-year, £8m deal agreed with Dortmund, Boro were on the brink of their latest shock signing, but little did they know that they were about to be dealt a painful blow.

The defender had even flown into Teesside for a tour of the club's facilities, which it was understood that he'd been left impressed by, and was a further indication as to how close the deal was to being completed.

Still just 27 at the time, Middlesbrough would be signing a player who was firmly in the prime of his career and had already won multiple Bundesliga titles with The Black and Yellow, establishing himself as a real club legend at Signal Iduna Park.

He was one of the top central defenders in European football at the time, evidenced by the fact that Liverpool and Arsenal were also understood to have been interested in acquiring his services that summer.

Having followed Jurgen Klopp from Mainz to Dortmund, Subotic looked set to fall down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel, and as such, was looking to call time on his excellent career in Germany.

Subotic's career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Dortmund 263 18 5 Saint-Etienne 44 3 0 Mainz 35 4 0 Union Berlin 23 1 0 Koln 12 0 0 SCR Altach 10 0 1 Denizlispor 5 1 0

However, with just his medical left to complete, the deal was to collapse in highly frustrating fashion for Middlesbrough. Whilst undergoing his medical examinations, it was discovered that Subotic would require surgery to fix an issue with his ribs, meaning he'd be sidelined for a minimum of six months.

Subotic would've made massive difference to Boro's defence

In the blink of an eye, Middlesbrough's deal for Subotic had fallen through their fingers, as did their chance to add a top central defender to their ranks.

He was clearly disappointed that his Premier League move to the Riverside had failed to materialise too, as a message he posted to his Facebook showed.

Subotic said: "Dear friends. I wanted a challenge that I can actively work on. I now have it, but unfortunately it's not on the football field. In spite of the victory against the thrombosis and the time invested in preparing for the new season, it has become clear that I have to undergo an operation.

"So it is finally at an end, even though I believed that it is actually behind me. It's hard on me because I was looking forward to a new season on the pitch like a small boy who can finally live his dream again.

"What remains is my dream. A lot of hard work lies ahead of me. Like always, I will give 100% to return to full fitness and step on the gas when I need to."

Boro would eventually finish 19th in the 2016/17 Premier League season, condemning them back to Championship football after just one term back in the top flight.

Whilst their relegation was largely down to the lack of goals Karanka's side scored as opposed to the number they conceded, having a player of Subotic's class at the back would still surely have made a real difference for them that term.

The Serb was a proven winner at the very top of the game, and routinely came up against and got the better of some of football's very best forwards. His presence, experience and leadership qualities in the Middlesbrough dressing room would've been a huge bonus.