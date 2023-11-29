Highlights Hull City's fantastic start to the Championship season under Acun Ilicali's leadership has brought back the feel-good factor to the club.

Hull City are enjoying a fantastic start to the campaign in the Championship.

Since Acun Ilicali's takeover of the club, the feel-good factor has certainly returned to the MKM Stadium and heading into the winter months of 2023, they are in the play-off picture.

Ilicali took over in January 2022 and immediately hired Liam Rosenior, which has turned out to be a masterstroke and has got a lot of people envious of the club.

But it could have been so much different for the Tigers all the way back in 2017.

Dai Yongge failed takeover bid at Hull

Back in the summer of 2016, the Tigers were battling it out in the Premier League.

After just achieving promotion to the top-flight via the play-offs, Hull were preparing for a fight to survive under Steve Bruce.

But then news broke that Dai Yongge and his family paid a £6m deposit to buy the club off the Allams.

However, the bid fell through because of the Premier League Fit and Proper Person test despite the Dai family attending the first home game against Leicester City.

The bid at the time was reportedly worth £130 million, but ultimately the Premier League refused to sanction the takeover, making the bid collapse.

Yongge's sister, Dai Xiu Li, spoke to the Daily Mail about the Tigers takeover and admitted the desire was there for them to move to Hull.

Xiu Li said: "We have a love for the game and we want to learn about European football and share the passion of the Premier League. We still want Hull City and our ambition is to build the club and make it one of the strongest in England."

What has Dai Yongge done since then?

But Hull fans will now look with relief as they look at how Yongge has managed Reading FC and embarrassingly got them relegated to League One with a host of off-field issues.

After Yongge failed to take over in East Yorkshire, he and his partner Dai Xiu Li bought the Royals in 2017.

But things seemed to be doomed from the start of Yongge's reign. The club languished towards the bottom of the Championship, narrowly avoiding the drop on many occasions.

Then, in 2021, the club were hit with a six-point deduction after breaching the EFL's profitability and sustainability rules. Two years later, the club were struck with another points deduction for breaching the same rules and were relegated after a 10-year stay in the second tier.

Without the points deduction, Reading would have escaped relegation on 50 points. Things went from bad to worse still in June 2023, Reading were charged by the EFL after failing to pay their players on time and in full in October and November 2022 and April 2023.

It seems that Hull have dodged a massive bullet with Yongge and Xiu Li.

Maybe they would have done a better job with the Tigers, but based on the evidence at Reading, that hunch may be wrong.

Hull City finishes in the Championship since promotion in 2020/21 Season Position 2021/22 19th 2022/23 15th 2023/24 6th (as of 30/11)

Instead, Ilicali's reign at the Tigers is making people envious. His stewardship of the club has been so far very impressive - hiring and backing Rosenior after he seemed to turn the fortunes of the club. His faith in Rosenior has been repaid, as the Tigers challenge for heights they have previously conquered.

Whilst Hull fans enjoy where their club is at right now, it does make you think of what could have been if Dai Yongge had taken over, given what's going on just a division below.