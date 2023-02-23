Failed Crystal Palace move could prove costly for Bristol City after player blow: Opinion

The news that Bristol City defender Rob Atkinson has been ruled out for up to nine months with an ACL injury is heartbreaking – both for the player and the Championship club.

After a spell seemingly out of favour earlier in the season, Atkinson has fought his way back into contention in recent months and formed a formidable partnership with Zak Vyner at centre-back.

Indeed, their solidity has been a central part of the recent upturn for the Robins, who are high up the Championship form table and unbeaten in 2023.

With Atkinson ruled out for the rest of the season, the attention turns to potential replacements and suddenly City’s failed move for Crystal Palace 21-year-old Jake O’Brien in January looks particularly costly.

The South West club were linked with the defender late in the January window – with the Daily Mail reporting they were plotting to sign him permanently after initially exploring a loan deal.

They were never able to get that done and the Eagles youngster remained on loan with Belgian club Molenbeek. Missing out was disappointing at the time but now looks as though it could be particularly costly as there are serious concerns about centre-back depth following the recent injury blow.

Tomas Kalas came on against Sunderland and will now be tasked with filling in for Atkinson for the final months of the 2022/23 campaign.

If Kalas can reach the sort of levels we’ve seen him at for City in the past then a run in the team for the club-record signing will be no bad thing but he is only recently back from a lengthy spell on the sidelines himself and his recent fitness record is a concern.

Beyond the Czech international, Pearson’s options are thin. Kal Naismith, who has been thriving in a midfield role and looked fragile at times as part of a back three, is not expected back from his injury until, best case scenario, just before the international break at the end of March.

Think you’re a hardcore Bristol City fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 1. When did Bristol City first join the Football League? 1897 1901 1907 1920

Joe Low is impressing out on loan in League Two with Walsall but it appears very unlikely that the Robins will be able to call him back and the City boss has already confirmed that he won’t be looking to the free agent market.

Cam Pring, who is enjoying a fantastic season at left-back, has impressed as part of a back-three in the past and could be a short-term option but would form a lightweight pairing alongside Vyner.

Then there is Andy King. Pearson’s trusted lieutenant featured as a centre-back during Atkinson’s time out of the side and made some high-profile mistakes, which has left many supporters saying they never want to see him in the backline again.

Unfortunately, should Kalas or Vyner go down injured soon, King or Pring will be the most likely candidates to replace him. Whether that would mean a move away from the 4-3-3 formation that has been the catalyst for their recent success and back to a back three remains uncertain but what is clear is that missing out on O’Brien could prove costly.