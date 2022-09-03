Failed Coventry City transfer deal revealed in key position

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has admitted that they missed out on a potential replacement for Dominic Hyam after he was deemed ineligible to ply his trade in the United Kingdom, speaking to Coventry Live.

The Sky Blues have managed to keep hold of Viktor Gyokeres, Gustavo Hamer and Callum O’Hare this summer – but Hyam was sold to Blackburn Rovers after a fee of £1.5m was accepted by officials at the CBS Arena.

Rovers were in desperate need of addressing this position before they managed to get the Coventry man on board, with Darragh Lenihan and Jan Paul van Hecke’s departures leaving them severely short of options at the back.

Hyam’s departure has left Coventry will their own void to fill – and they were previously intending to mitigate the effects of the ex-Reading man’s departure by recruiting a replacement.

Although they have already brought in Callum Doyle and Jonathan Panzo, Jake Clarke-Salter and Josh Pask had already left the club this summer with one more central defender arguably needed to provide them with more depth at the heart of their defence.

But post-Brexit rules ruled this deal out according to Robins, with players from abroad now subject to a new points-based system to determine whether they can come and play in the UK.

The Sky Blues’ boss said: “We’d identified somebody and gone down the route with them and medicals and all that and it was turned down on a points-based system so we couldn’t do anything.

“That was earlier on in the week. So we had got a replacement.

“That was supported by the club. So again frustrated in that case.”

The Verdict:

One positive for Coventry is the fact they did manage to retain the likes of Gyokeres, O’Hare and Hamer, with the trio forming a crucial part of the second-tier side’s spine.

Although Matty Godden is a reliable goalscorer, he isn’t guaranteed to stay fit throughout the campaign and this is where Gyokeres can come in and be a goalscoring asset throughout 2022/23.

Hamer, meanwhile, can be a valuable contributor going forward along with O’Hare, who suits the advanced midfield role perfectly for the Sky Blues and is an integral part of their squad when fit and available.

They will be gutted to lose Hyam though because he has adapted to the second tier very well and was an integral part of their success in recent years. At 26 as well, he has the ability to force his way into the top flight at some point.

Still, this wasn’t a disastrous window for Robins, certainly not in terms of players leaving anyway. With Tayo Adaramola leaving the club though, another left wing-back may have been handy.