Failed Charlton Athletic pursuit of Leeds United player revealed

Charlton Athletic missed out on a deal to sign Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Bogusz on a loan yesterday.

Bogusz has been on the fringe of the Leeds squad for around 18 months now, with the midfielder handed only three appearances by Marcelo Bielsa.

The 19-year-old Polish youth international was involved in the League Cup defeat to Hull City last month and featured on the bench in the Premier League. However, he’s now out on loan with UD Logrones and will test himself in the Spanish second-tier.

However, there were offers in England and in the EFL before he sealed that move prior to last night’s 11pm European deadline.

Richard Cawley of South London Press has reported that there was interest from Charlton in Bogusz, but Lee Bowyer’s side missed out on a move as the player headed off to Spain.

Charlton had a loan interest in Leeds midfielder Mateusz Bogusz. But he is joining Spanish side UD Logrones. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) October 5, 2020

It’s been mixed start to the season for Charlton, who have four points on the board upon their return to the third-tier of English football.

Bowyer’s side had a win and two defeats to their name from the opening three fixtures of the season. They managed to pick up another point on Saturday when they played out a goalless draw with Sunderland at the Valley.

The Verdict

Whether Charlton needed a centre-midfielder is maybe up for debate, but Bogusz has a skillset really suited to English football and he could’ve been a fine signing.

The Polish midfielder can unlock defences, he’s shown that in youth team football and he’s highly rated by Bielsa.

He could’ve been really useful for Bowyer and League One could’ve been a good platform for the player to really kick on with his career.

In many ways it would’ve suited Leeds more him moving to League One, but the deal is done now and there’s no point dwelling.

Thoughts? Let us know!