‘Fail to see the logic in this’ – Southampton enter race for Blackburn Rovers star: The verdict

Premier League side Southampton are interested in a potential January move for Blackburn Rovers attacker Ben Brereton Diaz, according to The Sun.

The Chile international has scored a remarkable 16 goals in 20 Championship appearances for Tony Mowbray’s men this term, establishing himself as a key player in a young side at Ewood Park with his goalscoring prowess.

He has stepped up exceptionally well since the end of last term, compensating well for the loss of teammates Adam Armstrong and ex-Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott in the summer, both of whom were superb in the second tier during the 2020/21 campaign.

24-year-old Armstrong moved to the Saints in the summer in a £15m deal – and the south-coast outfit are also reportedly interested in adding ex-teammate Brereton Diaz to their ranks in the top flight – though La Liga side Sevilla are currently leading the race for his signature.

Even though his contract at his current side runs out in the summer, Blackburn have the option to extend his deal by another year. And with that, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side may have to cough up £20m to lure him away from Ewood Park.

Ahead of this potential move, we asked three of our Football League World writers whether this would be a good signing for the Premier League club – and if he’s a much-needed figure at St Mary’s.

Billy Mulley

It is quite strange that Southampton are interested in another Blackburn Rovers striker, relatively quickly after they secured the services of Adam Armstrong.

Ben Brereton Diaz has an exceptionally high ceiling and can go on to be a star in England’s top-tier and would certainly fit the playing style at St Mary’s.

The Saints have some very technically gifted midfielder’s who are the supply line for the quick and intelligent forwards, but with Southampton already possessing a few quality options, there is not much of a need to bring in another.

There are definitely more suitable options in the Premier League for Brereton Diaz, and it will be no surprise to see the interest continue to grow as January nears.

The 22-year-old is thriving at Championship level at the moment, and should a move to the Premier League occur in January, he could be loaned back out to the Lancashire club.

Ben Wignall

Southampton more often than not play in a 4-4-2 under Ralph Hasenhuttl and already splashed out on one Blackburn forward over the summer in Adam Armstrong, so I’d fail to see the logic in this.

Brereton is quite clearly a great striker and has been prolific in the Championship this season, and he could get a top tier move whether that’s in England or Spain this summer.

But I think there are better-suited clubs than Southampton that Brereton could head to – it’s more of a hold-up striker the Saints need if any.

Brereton either wants to come inside from the left flank or play off the last man – very much like Armstrong – so it wouldn’t make too much sense to splash so much cash on him.

Of course if it’s just a goalscorer Southampton want then the Chile international has proven he can do that, but I think for the money and the other strikers they have it would be a bit of a poor move.

Ned Holmes

At this rate, it’s only a matter of time before Ben Brereton Diaz is a Premier League player.

Things look to have clicked for the 22-year-old and given his age, he looks to be a forward with a very bright future ahead of him.

In my eyes, Brereton Diaz would be a fantastic fit for Southampton because he looks to have the physicality to thrive under Ralph Hassenhuttl.

The Chilean has been attracting attention for his goalscoring antics this term but the shift he puts in should not be ignored either.

While the Saints already have Che Adams and Adam Armstrong up top, Brereton Diaz could add some more physicality and in that sense would both diversify and strengthen their forward options.

With his contract running down, there could be a deal to be struck as well.

This would be smart business from Southampton.