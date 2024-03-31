Leicester City will be desperate to respond to recent setbacks by securing three points against Norwich City tomorrow.

Fortunately for the Foxes, they are back on home soil, but they are also back in front of the Sky Sports cameras and that will ramp up the pressure on them during a difficult period.

Previously having such a strong lead at the top of the Championship table, they have now been knocked out of the automatic promotion zone and risk finishing outside of the top two if they are unable to get themselves back on track.

The Foxes face the Canaries, who will be hoping to secure a place in the play-offs at the end of this term and may fancy their chances of securing a win at the King Power Stadium considering the hosts have been in poor form recently.

Focusing on the home side, we predict the starting 11 that Enzo Maresca will go with tomorrow, as they look to climb above Ipswich Town and Leeds United.

GK: Mads Hermansen

Hermansen looks set for another start between the sticks, but he knows his place isn't guaranteed if he doesn't perform well consistently.

LB: Callum Doyle

Doyle missed the Good Friday loss against Bristol City due to his suspension, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him come straight back into the first 11 tomorrow.

He would be replacing James Justin.

CB: Conor Coady

Wout Faes was one of many players who didn't endure the best afternoon at Ashton Gate on Friday and it wouldn't be a surprise to see a change in central defence.

Conor Coady, with the experience he has, could be the ideal replacement.

CB: Jannik Vestergaard

Vestergaard could retain his starting spot to retain some form of stability in defence.

Changes are required at the back, but making four changes to the back four probably wouldn't be the wisest move.

RB: Ricardo Pereira

Hamza Choudhury, along with Faes, performed poorly on Friday and deserves to be replaced.

Pereira may not have played much football recently, but Maresca could take a gamble on him as Leicester look to get back to winning ways.

CM: Harry Winks

Winks is likely to be a key figure in the middle of the park once again.

After reviving his career at Leicester, no one will be more desperate to get back to the Premier League than him.

CM: Wilfred Ndidi

Ndidi wasn't brilliant at Ashton Gate, but it was always going to take time for him to get back into his rhythm.

If he can put in an improved performance against the Canaries, he could help the Foxes to secure a much-needed victory tomorrow.

CM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Dewsbury-Hall would have been disappointed not to have scored on Friday considering how prolific he has been this term.

But it wouldn't be a surprise to see him establish himself as a key player tomorrow.

LW: Stephy Mavididi

Mavididi, when on top form, is unstoppable.

This is why he should be given more chances to prove his worth and ensure the Foxes are competing in the top flight again next season.

RW: Abdul Fatawu

Fatawu is another player who can make a real difference out wide.

But like Mavididi, he needs to be a real force in the final third to give himself the best chance of retaining his place in the first 11.

ST: Jamie Vardy

Vardy missed a couple of very good opportunities in his last game.

However, he was in the right positions and is clearly a real attacking threat, so he should retain his starting spot.