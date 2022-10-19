Factors that have put off some West Brom new manager candidates revealed

Some potential West Bromwich Albion new manager candidates have reportedly been put off by the Championship club’s expected low budget as well as the make-up of squad, which includes players on long contracts.

According to The Athletic, Albion’s CEO Ron Gourlay and head of recruitment Ian Pearce are working through a shortlist of candidates to replace Steve Bruce, who was sacked last week.

It is said a permanent successor may not be in place by the weekend, which would mean U21s boss Richard Beale remains in charge for Saturday’s game against Millwall.

The report from The Athletic claims that a number of managers have shown an interest, including Carlos Corberan, and are attracted by the quality of the squad and its promotion potential.

However, it is also understood that others have been put off by the club’s expected low budget in future transfer windows and the make-up of the squad, which includes a number of players on long contracts.

The Verdict

You can certainly understand these concerns. West Brom have moved on managers fairly swiftly in recent years and their standing as one of the division’s biggest clubs in one of the clear draws.

However, candidates may feel that a limited budget will hamper their chances of matching Albion’s lofty aspirations.

On top of that, the club has handed out some big contracts recently, which would clearly limit the flexibility of an incoming coach.

Daryl Dike, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Karlan Grant, Alex Palmer, and Jed Wallace are all on deals that run until 2026 while Brandon Thomas-Asante, Dara O’Shea, Jayson Molumby, Darnell Furlong, Grady Diangana, Semi Ajayi, John Swift, Conor Townsend, and Okay Yokuslu are all tied down until 2025.

There are some fantastic players there but that is a significant part of the squad on long deals, which combined with a low budget may make things difficult for a new manager that wants to make significant changes.