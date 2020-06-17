Factor that could sway transfer chase Leeds’ favour revealed

Speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds United defender Danny Mills has suggested that the club could be in the box seats to sign Ben White this summer, but it could also depend on what the biggest Premier League clubs decide they want to do.

White has had a fantastic season for the men from Elland Road this year and his loan spell away from Brighton and Hove Albion has been massively important in his development.

Indeed, he now appears at a stage where plenty of big Premier League clubs could be ready to take him on and see if he can keep improving, whilst Leeds might also want to keep hold of him – particularly if they are promoted to the Premier League.

For Mills, the fact that he is already familiar with the Whites and has enjoyed his time there could sway things in Leeds’ favour, though he admits it’s far from certain when it comes to predicting how the defender’s future will go in the summer.

He said:

“Leeds will have doubt when it comes to keeping Ben White.

“Even assuming they get promotion, will Brighton want him back?

“Will Brighton be in the Championship? There is a possible scenario where Leeds come up and Brighton go down but if Brighton stay up they might want him to play for them.

“But it would not surprise me if a big club comes in for him, top-four, top six. I am not sure if he is that good but he could be that good.

“He has been exceptional. He is a good defender and good on the ball so there it would not be a big risk for top clubs.

“Leeds may be in the box seat because the player likes the club but the biggest concern will be about a big, big club coming in for him this summer.”

The Verdict

White is a fine young player and many are predicting him to be playing his football in the Premier League next season – though it remains to be seen who that will end up being with.

Clearly, a lot of sides are potentially interested in him and Leeds fans will just hope that they are the side that can get him in permanently.