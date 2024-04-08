Highlights Danny Rohl turned Sheffield Wednesday's fortunes around from a woeful start, giving them a chance to survive in the league.

Sunderland is interested in Rohl due to his success, but he may reject the offer if he's restricted in bringing his staff.

Rohl needs to carefully consider staying with Sheffield Wednesday rather than risk his success with a new, unfamiliar team at Sunderland.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is doing a fine job with the Owls.

They may have suffered some fairly heavy defeats during his time at Hillsborough, with their humiliating 6-0 loss at Ipswich Town being one game that stands out, but the Owls have also managed to pick up some good results under him.

He has been helped by the fact his predecessor's record in South Yorkshire was so woeful, with Xisco Munoz winning none of his 10 league matches in charge.

But Rohl has to be credited with giving Wednesday a chance of getting out of the bottom three, with the club firmly in the mix to survive now.

If the former Bayern Munich coach manages to guide the Owls to survival, it may only be a matter of time before he is poached by another club.

He has already been linked with a move away from Hillsborough, with Sunderland reportedly taking an interest.

More and more sides will be linked with him in the coming months if he can continue to impress - and Dejphon Chansiri needs to do everything in his power to try and ensure Rohl remains in South Yorkshire for at least the next year or two.

That won't be an easy task for the Owls' owner though.

Sunderland keen on Danny Rohl

As mentioned, the Black Cats are thought to be keen on the 34-year-old.

With the Wearside outfit having a young, inexperienced squad, it's no real surprise that they are targeting a young manager.

Paul Heckingbottom is also on their shortlist, according to Alan Nixon, but he may only be able to bring one member of staff with him to the Stadium of Light if he takes the top job.

Michael Beale faced a similar problem and Rohl may face the same potential issue as Heckingbottom if owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus isn't prepared to invest in a larger backroom team.

Rohl would want to bring his own staff to Wearside if he took the job, but he may be limited in the number of people he can bring.

Sunderland could be rejected by Danny Rohl

If Rohl is offered the job, it wouldn't be a surprise if he rejects it.

This is because he may not be able to bring all the staff he wants to the SoL.

As Mike Dodds' struggles have proven, this isn't going to be an easy job for the Wednesday boss if he takes on the top job on Wearside, so he needs people around him that he can trust.

Mike Dodds' interim spell at Sunderland (As of April 8, 2024) [All competitions] Games 8 Wins 1 Draws 2 Losses 5

Next season isn't just a crucial campaign for the Black Cats in their quest to continue building ahead of a potential return to the top flight, it could also be a massive term for Rohl if he makes this move.

At 34, he needs to make a good impression during the early stages of his managerial career if he wants to get more opportunities in the future, and having unfamiliar staff around him in a new setting would be a risk.

He may have all of pre-season to get to know the Black Cats' coaches, including Dodds, but there are no guarantees that he will be able to collaborate with them effectively to get the best out of Sunderland.

This, combined with the Black Cats' failure to sign a much-needed striker addition in January, are two red flags for Rohl.

Staying at Hillsborough would probably be a better option at this point, unless he is given the chance to hire his own backroom team.

Beale's struggles reinforce the fact no manager is guaranteed to be a success on Wearside, even with the exciting squad that the Black Cats have.