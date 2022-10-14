Factor outlined as Norwich City continue to retain 25-year-old despite lingering transfer interest

Norwich City have retained the service of Danel Sinani heading into the final months of his contract at Carrow Road.

Sinani impressed on loan with Huddersfield Town last season in the Championship with seven goals and three assists, playing a crucial part in Carlos Corberan leading the Terriers to the play-off final.

With Norwich relegated back into the Championship ahead of this season, it made sense to retain Sinani.

However, it’s not as simple as that with The Athletic outlining how the 25-year-old does have suitors in Europe.

They suggest that the reason that Norwich have retained Sinani is that those clubs didn’t have a budget big enough to tempt either the club or player into breaking out of this current agreement, despite it entering its final months.

According to transfermarkt, Sinani will see his contract at Norwich expire in the summer of 2023.

Sinani has scored once and registered two assists in 11 Championship appearances for Norwich this season. There’s also been a goal and an assist in the EFL Cup.

However, the Luxembourg international’s last 90 minutes in the Championship was against Millwall in August and he’s not started in any of the last six fixtures. The highest amount of minutes he’s played during that run is 32 last time out in the defeat to Preston North End.

Dean Smith’s side sit second in the Championship table on goal difference alone.

The Verdict

Sinani is an interesting topic. His numbers in the Championship are really good, yet you aren’t ever fully convinced by his consistency.

That was the case at Huddersfield and remains the same at Norwich.

However, if it comes to January and he’s arranging a pre-contract agreement with a club in Europe, it will be disappointing for Norwich. He’s worth a couple of million at the very least and they are facing the possibility of losing him for free.

