Factor behind progressing Sheffield United and Man City transfer agreement outlined

Sheffield United’s handling of Morgan Gibbs-White last season has impressed Manchester City, who are edging towards loaning James McAtee to Bramall Lane for the 2022/23 season.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side began their Championship season last night with a 1-0 defeat to Watford, but they are still actively looking to bolster their squad in the final month of the summer transfer window.

McAtee is a player firmly on the radar at Bramall Lane, with The Athletic outlining that The Blades are leading the race to sign the midfielder after a big play recently.

Further in that report it claims that City have been impressed by Sheffield United’s previous handling of former Wolves loanee, Gibbs-White.

Gibbs-White spent 2021/22 on loan with Sheffield United from Wolves, with the England youth international scoring 12 goals and registering a further 10 assists in the season, excelling as Heckingbottom’s side reached the play-off semi-finals.

Despite his age, McAtee has Premier League and Champions League experience for City already.

However, it’s at youth level where the 19-year-old has particularly impressed.

Across the last two seasons at Premier League 2 Division 1 level, McAtee has scored 25 goals and registered a further 19 assists in only 45 appearances.

The Verdict

Sheffield United brought the best out of Gibbs-White last season and that’s going to be something that Premier League clubs look at when picking out loans for their young talent.

City have already sent Tommy Doyle the club’s way and you can see why they might want McAtee under the watch of Paul Heckingbottom.

The teenager has shown great attacking talent in the U23s and Bramall Lane could be the perfect place for him to do that at senior level.

