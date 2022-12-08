Factor behind potential January exit for Sheffield Wednesday player outlined

Sheffield Wednesday look set to field interest in Callum Paterson during the January transfer window.

Hearts have an interest in reuniting with the versatile Scot ahead of January, with Robbie Neilson admitting as much.

“I know Callum is out of contract at the end of the season and he is one we have looked at. But he’s a Sheffield Wednesday player at the moment,” he told Edinburgh Evening News.

“We have a number of targets we are eyeing up ahead of the January window in certain positions and he’s one who is definitely on the list. But it’s whether it gets done or not.”

The Sheffield Star have looked at Paterson’s future at Hillsborough in a further report, detailing how it remains to be seen whether the player’s Sheffield Wednesday exit has “any legs” at this stage.

However, they do admit that the fact his contract is up at the end of the season makes things interesting at this stage, heading into January. Paterson is able to open talks with Hearts in the new year and could sign a pre-contract agreement with the Scottish club, which would then see him leave Hillsborough for free in the summer.

Paterson has been with Wednesday since 2020 and has made 109 appearances for the Owls, scoring 18 goals and registering a further seven assists, showing his versatility by playing a number of different positions from back to front for Darren Moore’s side.

His previous spell at Heart saw Paterson score 39 goals and register 21 assists in 162 appearances before a move to Cardiff City.

The Verdict

The fact that interest in Paterson is coming from Scotland makes this January particularly interesting.

Whilst the Scot is contracted until the end of the season, he can enter talks with Hearts in the month to come, which will be something to keep an eye on.

Given he’s only started four games in League One this season, you wouldn’t blame Paterson exploring his options beyond 2022.

Thoughts? Let us know!